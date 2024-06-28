Statkraft scales down solar PV target amidst ‘challenging market conditions’

“The market conditions for the entire renewables industry have become more challenging. We are therefore sharpening our strategy to allocate the capital to the most value-creating opportunities with the best strategic fit,” said Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal, president and CEO of Statkraft.

Vartdal assumed her new position on 1 April 2024, as reported by PV Tech.

Statkraft’s decision came after its annual strategic review. The company added that the energy transition will continue to support its growth strategy.

Last month, Indian solar module manufacturer Waaree Energies signed an agreement to supply 445MW of modules to Statkraft India for a project in Bikaner, Rajasthan. The deal involves Waaree’s 540W dual glass bifacial models, and the company expects them to arrive between May and August this year. The deal will support Statkraft India’s growing presence in the country.