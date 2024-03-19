Subscribe To Premium
Statkraft appoints Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal as CEO

By Simon Yuen
Markets & Finance, Companies
Europe

Latest

Statkraft CEO Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal
Vartdal replaces outgoing CEO Christian Rynning-Tønnesen starting from April 2024. Image: Statkraft

Norwegian energy company Statkraft has appointed Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal as the new CEO.

Currently executive vice president Nordics at Statkraft, Vartdal will assume her new position on 1 April 2024. Vartdal joined the company in April 2020 as executive vice president of European wind and solar and switched to her current position in August 2022.

“Climate change and the need for energy security increase the demand for renewable energy while technology development and scale reduce costs. This provides opportunities for continued strong and profitable growth,” Vartdal said.

Vartdal will replace current CEO Christian Rynning-Tønnesen, who announced the news of stepping down in October 2023. Rynning-Tønnesen joined the company in 2010 and decided to step down after almost 14 years “after careful considerations”.

Statkraft is owned by the Norwegian state. With a background and portfolio of hydroelectric power generation as its foundation, it is one of the major international renewable energy companies with operations in 21 countries. The company has a portfolio of more than 400 renewables projects that could be developed over the coming years, as well as a growing interest in battery storage.

Recently, in February 2024, Statkraft signed new power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Danish solar developer Better Energy to purchase energy from four solar power plants in Poland with a total capacity of 212MW. Under a new set of PPAs, Statkraft will purchase power from Better Energy’s Krapkowice solar power plant for ten years. This solar power plant is connected to the grid and has the capacity to generate 30GWh of power annually.

The company also acquired Spanish renewables developer Enerfin for an estimated €1.8 billion (US$1.9 billion) in November 2023. The transaction includes Enerfin’s portfolio of over 1.5GW of solar, wind and energy storage projects that are operational or under construction, as well as its development pipeline.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media will be organising the 12th annual edition of Large Scale Solar Europe in Lisbon, Portugal, 26-27 March. The event will explore the solar manufacturing future in Europe, panel on several markets including Italy, Ireland and Czechia as well as permitting and planning bottlenecks among others. More information, including how to attend, please go to the official wbsite.

Large Scale Solar Europe 2024

26 March 2024
Lisbon, Portugal
The Large Scale Solar Summit Europe returns for its 12th year in 2024. Always senior and packed with the industry's leading IPPs and developers, this will be the meeting place for decision-makers in the European solar industry.
More Info
