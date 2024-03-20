Statkraft inks PPA with Vitesco, issues bonds to finance projects

Statkraft said the power supplied through this PPA can meet a significant portion of the power needs of its German sites.

Since 2020, Vitesco Technologies has been sourcing its electricity exclusively from renewable sources. Anja Rivera de la Cruz, head of sustainability and security at Vitesco Technologies, said the PPA allowed the company to expand through stronger location-based regionalisation of the purchased grid electricity from renewable sources.

Aside from the PPA, Statkraft issued a dual-tranche €1 billion (US$1.08 billion) senior unsecured bond offering under its Euro Medium Term Note programme to finance its projects specified in its Green Finance Framework.

Both tranches were oversubscribed and more than 200 investors participated in the transaction. The bonds will mature in March 2032 and 2039 and pay a fixed coupon of 3.375% and 3.75% respectively.

Statkraft is owned by the Norwegian state. With a background and portfolio of hydroelectric power generation as its foundation, it is one of the major international renewable energy companies with operations in 21 countries.

Recently, the company appointed Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal as the new CEO. Currently executive vice president Nordics at Statkraft, Vartdal will assume her new position on 1 April 2024. Vartdal joined the company in April 2020 as executive vice president of European wind and solar and switched to her current position in August 2022.