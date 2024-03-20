Subscribe To Premium
Statkraft inks PPA with Vitesco, issues bonds to finance projects

By Simon Yuen
Statkraft solar and wind projects
The PPA can meet a significant portion of the power needs of Vitesco Technologies’ manufacturing sites. Image: Statkraft

Norwegian energy company Statkraft has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with German automotive supplier Vitesco Technologies, offering 83GWh of power from its solar and onshore wind power plants in Germany.

Under the PPA starting in January 2024, Statkraft supplies Vitesco Technologies’ German manufacturing sites with about 10,500MWh of solar power and approximately 17,300MWh of wind power annually for three years. The power comes from the Ihlenfeld solar park in Neuenkirchen, Mecklenburg.

Statkraft said the power supplied through this PPA can meet a significant portion of the power needs of its German sites.

Since 2020, Vitesco Technologies has been sourcing its electricity exclusively from renewable sources. Anja Rivera de la Cruz, head of sustainability and security at Vitesco Technologies, said the PPA allowed the company to expand through stronger location-based regionalisation of the purchased grid electricity from renewable sources.

Aside from the PPA, Statkraft issued a dual-tranche €1 billion (US$1.08 billion) senior unsecured bond offering under its Euro Medium Term Note programme to finance its projects specified in its Green Finance Framework.

Both tranches were oversubscribed and more than 200 investors participated in the transaction. The bonds will mature in March 2032 and 2039 and pay a fixed coupon of 3.375% and 3.75% respectively.

Statkraft is owned by the Norwegian state. With a background and portfolio of hydroelectric power generation as its foundation, it is one of the major international renewable energy companies with operations in 21 countries. 

Recently, the company appointed Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal as the new CEO. Currently executive vice president Nordics at Statkraft, Vartdal will assume her new position on 1 April 2024. Vartdal joined the company in April 2020 as executive vice president of European wind and solar and switched to her current position in August 2022.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media will be organising the 12th annual edition of Large Scale Solar Europe in Lisbon, Portugal, 26-27 March. The event will explore the solar manufacturing future in Europe, panel on several markets including Italy, Ireland and Czechia as well as permitting and planning bottlenecks among others. More information, including how to attend, please go to the official website.

Global PV manufacturing revival: key players beyond China in the terawatt era?

21 March 2024
4pm (GMT)
This special webinar will look at one of the most important changes impacting PV manufacturing today; how to establish and sustain new facilities around the world. For more than two decades, policy-makers have grappled with the challenges of nurturing domestic manufacturing sectors. Many countries have tried to create domestic sectors: Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, India, Europe and the U.S. But success stories have been rare. Mistakes seem to be repeated. And all the while, Chinese dominance of the industry has only increased. However, in the past 2-3 years, new drivers have emerged that suggest the dream of a global PV manufacturing ecosystem could be a reality. Join us as we shed light on this.
More Info

Large Scale Solar Europe 2024

26 March 2024
Lisbon, Portugal
The Large Scale Solar Summit Europe returns for its 12th year in 2024. Always senior and packed with the industry's leading IPPs and developers, this will be the meeting place for decision-makers in the European solar industry.
More Info

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
