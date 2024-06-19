Subscribe To Premium
Features, Interviews

‘Optimising products to meet Chinese market demand’: Stäubli on strategy in China and expansion

By PV Tech
'Optimising products to meet Chinese market demand': Stäubli on strategy in China and expansion

SMA presents Sunny Central Flex for solar, battery storage and hydrogen electrolysers at Intersolar 2024

‘Maintaining a flexible production strategy’: Runergy on its plans for European expansion at Intersolar Europe 2024

Maxeon sues Aiko Solar for technology patent infringement in Germany

Oxford PV unveils record 26.6% perovskite tandem module

Warning of ‘crazy’ price pressures in European PV as Intersolar 2024 gets underway

DNV: Global grid capacity needs to grow 2.5 times by 2050

Global Solar Council calls for adequate financing to meet energy transition targets

How solar PV is taking on wind in the MISO territory

LONGi launches 22.3% efficiency back contact PV module

Stäubli significantly increases investment to grow production capacity. Image: PV Tech

During SNEC 2024, PV Tech spoke with Eric Ast-Comoli, global head of OEM Renewable Energy at Stäubli, about the company’s strategy in China, expansion plan and capacity.

Stäubli’s high quality PV connectors and services for electrical Balance of System (eBOS) applications in PV plants enable projects to become more reliable and efficient. The company’s original MC4 is the world’s leading PV connector, designed and engineered by its in-house experts more than 20 years ago. As the most installed PV connector worldwide, the MC4 continues to set new industry benchmarks thanks to Stäubli’s ongoing drive for excellence and innovation.

“We have massively invested in the previous years to increase our production capacity to meet the market requirements. Our current production capacity is close to 700 million sets of PV connectors, which allows us to serve and cover the current market demand globally,” Ast-Comoli said.

Currently, the solar PV industry is facing several problems, including high inventory and the overcapacity of modules. Ast-Comoli admitted that Stäubli’s business had been impacted but had adjusted its production capacity to adapt to the market.

Stäubli has been operating in China for more than ten years. Moving forward, the company will work on increasing local content and having a local engineering team to optimise the company’s products so that it can meet the requirements of the Chinese market. Ast-Comoli said Stäubli hopes to tap into the opportunities of the Chinese market as it boasts the biggest solar PV installation capacity worldwide.

Lastly, Stäubli will continue expanding its presence in China and new regions such as India.

“Here in China, we have several ongoing developments and discussions with customers. We are sure that the market will receive those products and developments very positively,” Ast-Comoli added.

balance of system, china, pv connectors, snec, SNEC 2024, solar pv, Stäubli

