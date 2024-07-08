Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
Features, Guest Blog

Strengthening US solar manufacturing: the case for including domestically produced wafers in domestic content incentives

By Davor Sutija
Manufacturing, Fab & Facilities, Materials
Americas

Latest

Strengthening US solar manufacturing: the case for including domestically produced wafers in domestic content incentives

Features, Guest Blog

Fotowatio Renewable Ventures Australia turns on its first solar-plus-storage project in Queensland

News

PowerField commissions Netherlands’ ‘largest’ co-located BESS at PV site

News

Peak Energy signs MOU for 50MW Korean rooftop PV portfolio

News

Germany generates “record” share of renewable energy in first half of 2024

News

Why inadequate grid infrastructure is causing delays in Indian renewables projects

Features, Featured Articles

Albanese government unveils ‘Future Made in Australia Bill 2024’ with eyes to bolster solar

News

SolarDuck, RWE install offshore PV pilot in Dutch North Sea

News

Jakson Green inks 400MW PPA with India’s NHCP

News

‘We expect the market will find balance’: JA Solar on supply and demand, pricing and European growth

Interviews
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The updated domestic content guidance does not address US-made wafers. Image: NexWafe.

As the global push for sustainable energy solutions intensifies, the US is strategically positioning itself to reduce reliance on imported solar components and to build up its domestic clean energy manufacturing capabilities. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), signed into law in 2022, was a pivotal move in this direction.

The core IRA incentives aiming to attract investment in solar photovoltaic (PV) manufacturing are in the form of manufacturing tax credits.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The 45X incentives are:

  • $3/Kg for polysilicon
  • $12 per square meter (~$0.05/Watt) for wafer production
  • $0.04/Watt for cells 
  • $0.07/Watt for modules

These incentives provide a significant enhancement to factory economics for each of the above steps in the value chain. Despite this, manufacturers have concentrated on module assembly, which requires the lowest capital investment and the shortest time to bring on-line. By the end of 2025, about 60 GW of module assembly capacity is expected to be operational with another 70 GW in the planning phase. However, only two major companies, QCells and Norsun, have announced plans for ingot and wafer production facilities with a combined capacity of 8 GW, less than 15% of the planned module capacity.  

The need for domestic content bonus revisions

The US Treasury Department has an opportunity to adjust this imbalance through revised guidance on the domestic content bonus. On May 16, the Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) released new guidance on the domestic content (DC) bonus credit in the IRA. The DC bonus increases the PV system level credit value by 10% if the project meets the minimum threshold of 40% domestically produced components.

Understanding the new domestic content guidance

The key update is that the solar cell now carries a more significant weighting in the domestic content calculations. In addition, a standardized framework for how developers can qualify for the DC bonus for a wide range of solar projects has been developed. The guidance is complex as it encompasses multiple segments, including utility and residential and multiple system configurations, including systems with integrated battery storage. In the new guidance, the most favourable weighting for domestic cells is for a PV-only, fixed tilt, utility-scale project, where a domestically produced cell accounts for 49% of the overall DC calculation. This makes it challenging to meet the current 40% threshold without a US-produced cell. However, for residential systems with storage, developers have options to qualify without a domestically produced cell.

Impact on solar developers

The DC policy update will have a major impact on the buying decisions of solar developers,  particularly if imported components are at a significantly lower cost than domestic-sourced components. Large-scale developers are sophisticated buyers and will optimize the total system CapEx by blending the ratio of imported and domestic components in order to qualify for the domestic content bonus at minimum system cost.

Trade petitions and future updates

This is particularly significant in light of recent trade petitions by leading US solar manufacturers regarding the dumping practices of some manufacturers in Southeast Asia (Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Malaysia). If these petitions succeed, the landed cost of panels from Southeast Asia will rise. This will incentivize developers to source domestically made cells to meet the qualifying DC bonus thresholds while still being able to procure modules with components that have a lesser impact on the domestic calculation, such as glass, from outside the US.

The updated domestic content guidance does not address US-made wafers. However, a White House press release on May 16, 2024, indicated that solar wafers will be considered in future domestic content updates. The Treasury has yet to issue a notice of proposed rulemaking for the domestic content bonus, which could incentivize wafer production. This is a crucial development, as 99% of energy-intensive wafer manufacturing currently takes place in China, where coal-fired power plants are predominant. This reliance also leaves the US vulnerable to potential future supply chain disruptions.

The broader impact

The conversation should extend beyond trade fairness, focusing on the critical task of securing a sustainable and self-sufficient economic future. By shifting the focus towards domestic wafer production and including it in federal incentives, the US can significantly reduce the carbon footprint of solar modules and align with global environmental goals.

In addition, the US and other nations have an opportunity to compete directly with Chinese wafer production through disruptive innovations using a direct “gas-to-wafer” wafer production technology. This technology enables a lower carbon footprint and the ability to produce thinner wafers with improved process control.

Conclusions

The economic implications of the IRA manufacturing incentives, the April 2024 trade case and the DC policy updates combined will significantly impact the US solar manufacturing landscape.

Encouraging domestic production of wafers and cells will create jobs, enhance skills and promote sustainable economic growth. Developing a complete domestic supply chain for solar panels—from polysilicon production to wafer and cell manufacturing and final module assembly—will help the US achieve energy independence.

The recent updates are making solar cell and wafer manufacturing in the US more attractive but will require continued refinements. We anticipate more manufacturing announcements through 2024 to serve the first wave of solar module manufacturers.

Davor Sutija is CEO of NexWafea manufacturer of photovoltaic wafers based in Freiburg, Germany.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
domestic content, domestic manufacturing, guidance, Inflation Reduction Act, IRA, nexwafe, section 45x, us, us manufacturing, wafer manufacturing, wafers

Read Next

Intersolar-2024_Presse_002
Premium

Meyer Burger: ‘history has proven us right’ on decision to leave Europe for US

July 2, 2024
PV Tech Premium interviewed Meyer Burger CEO Gunter Erfurt about the company's decision to leave Europe and set up shop in the US.
First Solar manufacturing plant
Premium

Surveying the risk landscape of an emerging solar sector

June 28, 2024
The first full year of IRA in the US has seen a flurry of transactions completed as solar developers and now manufacturers take advantage.
nextera energy resources

Utility-scale solar accounts for 6.1% of US electricity generation in April, according to EIA

June 28, 2024
The US generated 18,938GWh of electricity from utility-scale solar in April 2024, accounting for 6.1% of its total electricity generation.
Summit Ridge Energy community project in Rockford, Illinois - Image: Summit Ridge Energy.

Doral Renewables bags US$400 million for US pipeline

June 26, 2024
US independent power producer (IPP) Doral Renewables has signed a deal for a US$400 million minority equity investment from Dutch pension fund APG.
BayWa-r.e.-Germany-co-located-BESS-spitalhofe-

Co-located renewables projects have ‘higher financial risk’ from fire incidents

June 26, 2024
"Asset owners may face costs not only for the damage to the affected asset, but also for any damage to the nearby asset if the fire spreads."
NorSun manufacturing plant

NorSun to build 5GW ingot and wafer manufacturing plant in Oklahoma

June 26, 2024
Norwegian ingot and wafer manufacturer NorSun has announced a plan to build a 5GW ingot and wafer manufacturing plant in Oklahoma, US.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PowerField commissions Netherlands’ ‘largest’ co-located BESS at PV site

News

Albanese government unveils ‘Future Made in Australia Bill 2024’ with eyes to bolster solar

News

Peak Energy signs MOU for 50MW Korean rooftop PV portfolio

News

Why inadequate grid infrastructure is causing delays in Indian renewables projects

Features, Featured Articles

Meyer Burger: ‘history has proven us right’ on decision to leave Europe for US

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

‘Companies have become increasingly sophisticated’: Martin Green on advances in solar cell efficiency

News

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
July 9, 2024
Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore

Reliability and durability of heterojunction modules

Upcoming Webinars
July 10, 2024
9am (BST) / 10am (CEST)

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024