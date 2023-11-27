Subscribe To Premium
Sungrow supplies 1+X solar inverters to 267MW PV plant in Brazil

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Americas

Sungrow has supplied more than 10GW of solar inverters in Brazil as of September 2023. Image: Sungrow.

Inverter manufacturer Sungrow has supplied its 1+X modular inverters to renewables company Comerc Renew’s 267MW solar PV plant in Brazil.

Located in the eastern state of Minas Gerais, the São João Paracatu project combines both central and string inverters with 1.1MW single unit as a minimum, which can be expanded to 8.8MW with eight units, allowing for further flexible design for different block sizes.

For the project, Sungrow supplied 21 units of 8.8MW, seven units of 6.6MW inverters and 1,050 combiner boxes with 20 inputs, while each module is designed with an independent maximum power point tracking (MPPT).

With this latest supply deal in Brazil, Sungrow continues to increase its presence in one of the largest solar markets globally, where it already shipped more than 10GW of cumulated inverters in total, as of September of this year.

“As an industry leader in the solar market, Sungrow welcomes the opportunity to work with Comerc Renew on another essential project for Brazil. We previously collaborated with Comerc Renew on their Helio Valgas 662 MWp and Varzea da Palma 118 MWp projects and are proud to supply the new São João Paracatu 267 MWp project. We look forward to collaborating further with Comerc Renew,” said Rafael Ribeiro, President of Sungrow Brazil.

Sungrow remains one of the leading inverter suppliers globally, with a 56% growth in shipments in 2022 compared to the previous year, and along with Huawei accounted for more than half of the market last year.

