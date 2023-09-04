Sungrow reaches milestone of 15GW of inverters sold to Latin America

Chinese solar inverter manufacturer Sungrow has sold 15GW of inverters to companies in Latin America, following the signing of deals at Intersolar South America last month to bring the company’s total Brazilian portfolio up to 10GW of inverters.
The company also announced three new inverters for what it calls “micro-generation” uses, facilities with a capacity of less than 75kV. These inverters have power ratings of 15kW, 20kW and 25kW, and can be used in larger PV modules, those with a capacity of more than 550W, as the company targets smaller-scale solar generation facilities.
“The achievement of 15GW is a significant milestone in contributing to this dynamic market,” said Sungrow Americas vide president Ada Li. “We eagerly anticipate collaborating with more partners to showcase exemplary climate leadership in the coming years, playing a pivotal role in the local renewable energy transition.”
Brazil has long been an area of interest for the company, having increased its total sales volume to Brazilian projects from 6GW of inverters in 2019 to 9GW of inverters last August, before the latest increase in sales. Deals to have pushed the company over the 10GW benchmark include an agreement to provide 580MW of inverters to Voltalia’s Serra do Mel project in the Serra Blanco cluster, announced last December.
The Brazilian solar sector is growing rapidly, and has become a popular region for solar manufacturers across the supply chain. Last year, the government announced that it had installed 16.4GW of solar capacity, making solar the third-largest source of power in the country’s energy mix, behind only hydro and wind power.
Global Energy Monitor also reports that Brazil could add an additional 217GW of new solar and wind capacity by 2030, fuelling further interest in the potential of the Brazilian solar sector.
Sungrow also announced updates to its work in other power infrastructure sectors, including two new electric vehicle chargers, at Intersolar South America. The company is also an active player in the Latin American storage sector, completing work on a 25MWh storage project in Mexico alongside developer Quartux last month.