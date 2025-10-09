Subscribe To Premium
Sungrow targets US$126 million in Hong Kong IPO

By JP Casey
Low prices, fierce competition in Germany’s latest solar-plus-storage auction

Pause on ‘billions of dollars’ of retroactive US solar duties granted pending appeal

Potentia Energy bags NSW approval for 500MW solar-plus-storage site in Australia

US solar module prices up following safe harbour deadline rush

Responses wanted: Solar & Storage Finance USA to explore sustained appetite for US renewable investments

How 35 years of solar evolution in Australia created the ‘world’s most sophisticated grid’

Scatec’s latest Egypt solar project moves forward with financing agreement

News

Researchers claim efficiency and stability records for triple-junction perovskite solar cell

Trump policies to have ‘marginal’ impact on energy transition amid geopolitical disruptions—DNV

Sungrow said some of the capital raised from the IPO would help fund new overseas production bases. Image: Sungrow.

Chinese inverter and storage manufacturer Sungrow has revealed details of its planned flotation on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX).

According to a prospectus filed last week, the company plans to issue 338 million shares and raise US$126.7 million (HK987 million) through the IPO, with China International Capital Corporation (CICC) serving as sole sponsor.

The funds will be used to support research and development of new PV and energy storage products and the construction of new manufacturing bases in other countries.

In its IPO prospectus, Sungrow referenced its main business risks, which it listed as “operational risks, compliance and regulatory requirements, such as uncertainties associated with tariffs, international trade prices, trade protection measures, economic or trade sanctions, export control measures and outbound investment restrictions, as well as uncertainties associated with geopolitical tensions”.

It singled out the example of the US and the high reciprocal tariffs it has threatened against Chinese imports. A further concern for Chinese cleantech manufacturers are the new ‘Foreign Entity of Concern’ (FEOC) rules for solar projects in the US seeking tax credits, which limit the proportion of foreign-made hardware permitted, including inverters. Sungrow has a significant market presence in the US, with figures from Wood Mackenzie showing that, in 2024, Sungrow was the leading seller of inverters in the US.

While the relocation of resources from mainland China to Hong Kong would not necessarily tackle these issues, this could be the launching point for further Sungrow investment in overseas manufacturing. The company notes that it has 119GW of inverter manufacturing capacity currently in operation in mainland China, whereas its overseas facilities have an inverter manufacturing capacity of 50GW.

Battery manufacturers moving to Hong Kong

Sungrow joins a number of other companies in the energy sector looking to list on the Hong Kong exchange; Chinese battery manufacturer Sunwoda looked to issue shares on the HKEX in July.

As reported on our sister website, Energy-Storage.news, listing on the Hong Kong exchange has become a favoured financing route for Chinese battery manufacturers seeking to further their global strategies (subscription required).

Sungrow is a leader in the battery energy storage system (BESS) space, having shipped 70GWh of batteries as of June 2025, and it has posted strong financial and performance metrics in recent years.

As of June this year, Sungrow has installed over 595GW of inverters in more than 100 countries, and its inverters accounted for more than one-quarter of all global inverter shipments in 2024, according to Frost & Sullivan. In the first half of this year, Sungrow posted revenue of RMB43.4 billion (US$6.1 billion), on par with the RMB77.7 billion (US$10.9 billion) posted in the entirety of 2024, and a combined annual growth rate of 74.6% last year.

21 October 2025
New York, USA
Returning for its 12th edition, Solar and Storage Finance USA Summit remains the annual event where decision-makers at the forefront of solar and storage projects across the United States and capital converge. Featuring the most active solar and storage transactors, join us for a packed two-days of deal-making, learning and networking.
25 November 2025
Warsaw, Poland
Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe continues to be the place to leverage a network that has been made over more than 10 years, to build critical partnerships to develop solar projects throughout the region.
10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2027 and beyond.
