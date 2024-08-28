Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Sunly secures €300 million to fund 1.3GW renewables portfolio in Baltics and Poland

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Europe

Latest

Clearway secures financing on 140MW solar-plus-storage California project

News

Low electricity prices in Iberia and curtailments in Greece, Southern Europe sees red

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews, Long Reads

Seraphim to ship 300MW TOPCon modules to Brazil

News

US ROUND-UP: Arevon and Matrix begin construction, Ingeteam ships 1GW of inverters

News

Sunly secures €300 million to fund 1.3GW renewables portfolio in Baltics and Poland

News

NZGIF finances US$48.7 million FNSF solar portfolio amid New Zealand energy crisis

News

Zen Energy inks PPA for 98MW solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales, Australia

News

Microsoft signs ‘Singapore’s biggest’ solar deal, green energy deal in India for 637.6MW total

News

McKinsey: US and Europe need nearly 200GW of new clean energy deployments

News

Enfinity Global closes €500 million investment for 1.5GW Italian PV portfolio

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Solar park in Latvia from independent power producer Sunly.
Sunly aims to hybridise the 1.3GW renewables portfolio, with a 244MW Estonian PV plant as one of the first projects to benefit from the financing. Image: Sunly.

Estonian independent power producer (IPP) Sunly has secured €300 million (US$334 million) in debt financing to accelerate the construction of a 1.3GW renewables portfolio across the Baltics and Poland.

The IPP aims to build hybrid parks combining solar PV, battery energy storage systems (BESS) and wind at a single connection point to provide a direct line to consumers, which would improve energy production stability and reduce grid connectivity chargers.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

One of the first projects to benefit from this financing is a 244MW solar PV plant in Estonia, which is intended as a hybrid park with expansion plans to include onshore wind and BESS in the future.

The company expects to start construction imminently in Latvia on four solar PV plants, with a combined capacity of 553MW, and these projects will also be designed to be hybridised with wind, storage or a combination of both.

Despite land scarcity in the Baltics, the region offers a faster development of solar PV projects (Premium access) compared with southern countries such as Spain or Italy.

The rest of the 1.3GW renewables portfolio also includes utility-scale hybrid solar PV plants in Lithuania, while in Poland both small and large-scale solar parks are expected to be commissioned by the end of 2026.

Sunly’s total financing reaches €765 million

The hybridisation of renewable energy capacity in Poland has become much simpler since last October thanks to new legislation that allows different renewable assets to share one grid connection.

Financing firms Rivage Investment, via REDI HR2 and the Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) through its Green Credit Fund I, as well as Norway’s pension fund Kommunal Landspensjonskasse, provided the financing.

This latest financing raises Sunly’s total investment raised to €765 million, according to the company. Earlier this year the IPP secured €65.9 million towards the development and construction of 98MW of solar PV in Poland.

Moreover, nearly two years ago, the company raised €200 million to build and expand its portfolio of renewables projects in the Baltics and Poland, with the participation of French asset manager Mirova and becoming its largest investor at the time.

Priit Lepasepp, co-founder and CEO of Sunly, said: “This investment enables us to improve our infrastructure with new grid connections and solar parks in the Baltics, which will support our onshore wind and storage pipeline expansion.

“To help reduce energy costs, our focus will be on two key areas: building a hybrid pipeline with storage capabilities and advancing the electrification of heating and mobility systems, thereby diminishing our reliance on imported fossil fuels and optimising the use of local renewable resources”.

Currently, the IPP has an operational portfolio of 227MW of solar PV and storage assets, with a further 373MW of solar PV under construction and 14.2GW of renewables in development.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media will be organising the fourth edition of Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe in Warsaw, Poland 26-27 November 2024. The event will focus on Eastern Europe with a packed programme of panels, presentations and fireside chats from industry leaders responsible for the build out of solar and storage projects in Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, Greece and Hungary. For more information visit the event website.

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Warsaw, Poland
Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe continues to be the place to leverage a network that has been made over more than 10 years, to build critical partnerships to develop solar projects throughout the region.
More Info
baltics, bess, debt financing, estonia, hybridisation, ipp, Latvia, lithuania, lsscee, poland, sunly

Read Next

Solar-plus-storage project from Enel North America in Texas.

Enel North America starts operations at 326MW solar-plus-storage plant in Texas

August 23, 2024
Nestlé is the sole tax equity investor of the 326MW Stampede solar-plus-storage project and will also acquire the renewable energy attributes from the whole capacity of the solar PV plant.
Chart showing the electricity capacity additions from different technologies in the US in 2024

EIA: US added 12GW of solar PV in H1 2024

August 22, 2024
According to data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) latest report “Preliminary Monthly Electric Generator Inventory”, solar PV accounted for 59% of all additions.
Image: PJ Gal-Szabo via Unsplash.

EBRD finances 315MW solar PV projects in Romania

August 21, 2024
Consisting of two projects, the Iepuresti (169MW) and Ghimpati (146MW) plants are located in the southeastern region of Muntenia.
The 163MW Elm Branch project in Texas was developed by Lightsource bp and features First Solar’s Series 6 modules. Image: Lightsource bp.

Lightsource bp signs 500MW solar PV development agreement in Germany

August 20, 2024
Over the next two to three years, the companies aim to build solar PV projects of at least 20MW capacity in Germany.
Delegates from National Renewable Solutions and the Jicarilla Apache Nation breaking ground on a 140MW solar-plus-storage project in New Mexico, US

National Renewable Solutions breaks ground on 140MW solar-plus-storage plant on tribal land in New Mexico

August 19, 2024
The Shallow Basket Energy project is built on land leased from the Jicarilla Apache Nation and includes a 50MW dedicated battery energy storage system (BESS).
A 53MW solar plant from utility AGL in New South Wales. Image: AGL Energy.

AGL to acquire solar and BESS developers with 8.1GW pipeline in Australia

August 15, 2024
Australian retailer AGL Energy has entered into a binding agreement to acquire solar and BESS developers Firm Power and Terrain Solar.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Meyer Burger to scrap 2GW Colorado solar PV cell manufacturing plant

News

SolarEdge CEO steps down to aid company’s ‘full recovery’

News

McKinsey: US and Europe need nearly 200GW of new clean energy deployments

News

Gstar to build 2GW module assembly plant in UAE

News

450MW Upper Hunter solar PV project secures NSW government approval in Australia

News

Daqo sells polysilicon at lower price than production cost in Q2 2024

News

Upcoming Events

n-Type TOPCon Bifacial Single Glass Integrated Solution

Upcoming Webinars
September 4, 2024
12pm BST / 7pm

U.S. & global PV manufacturing & supply, featuring Finlay Colville & Philip Shen

Upcoming Webinars
September 19, 2024
4pm BST

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

The Battery Show North America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI
© Solar Media Limited 2024