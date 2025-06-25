Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Spain approves electricity system reinforcement measures after blackout report

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Policy
Europe

Latest

Emmvee inks US$174 million module supply agreement with KPI Green Energy

News

Spain approves electricity system reinforcement measures after blackout report

News

SECI launches 1.2GW/3.6GWh solar-plus-storage tender in India

News

France rejects moratorium on solar, wind

News

Jolywood unveils Niwa Home Super Residential Energy Solution

Features, Interviews

First Solar sells US$311.8 million in 45X manufacturing tax credits

News

Iberdrola Group appoints Avangrid CEO as new head

News

SOLV Energy acquires Spartan Infrastructure

News

Solar and wind set new generation record in Australia’s NEM

News

Australia’s New South Wales government earmarks AU$2.1 billion for transmission infrastructure

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Sara Aagesen, Spanish Minister of MITECO ruled out a cyberattack on April's blackout
MITECO’s minister, Sara Aagesen Muñoz, pictured above, highlighted some of the measures approved yesterday (24 June). Image: Spain’s Congress of Deputies

The Spanish government has approved a series of measures aimed at reinforcing the electrical system and strengthening the supervision of operators.

A week after the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO) released the results of its investigation into the Iberian blackout that occurred on 28 April 2025, it has approved measures that will boost energy storage, flexibility and the promotion of electrification, including self-consumption of onsite renewable generation.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

“The Spanish electricity system had everything it needed to function properly on 28 April. But we have conducted an analysis that allows us to move forward with measures that will better protect us, proactive measures,” said MITECO’s minister, Sara Aagesen Muñoz.

Through a royal decree-law, the Spanish government requested the National Commission on Markets and Competition (CNMC in Spanish) to conduct an inspection in the fields of voltage control and service rotation, while requesting Red Eléctrica, the transmission system operator (TSO) to develop proposals for regulatory changes on power flucutations – such as the ones occurred minutes before the blackout – and rate of voltage variation among other elements.

MITECO has also tasked the TSO to develop a new operating procedure to coordinate the development plans for both the transmission and distribution networks. All these technical measures will have to be ready within the next three to 15 months.

The measures approved yesterday (24 June) by the Spanish government have been welcomed by the trade association Spanish Photovoltaic Union (UNEF).

“It will provide greater stability, robustness, and flexibility to the electricity system and will allow renewable energies to play an important role in it.

“This will offer us greater security of electricity supply and energy independence and will advance us in the fight against climate change,” said UNEF’s general director, José Donoso. “It will be essential to complete the entire regulatory framework and adapt it to the current development of photovoltaic energy,” he added.

Another measure highlighted last week is the reform of the ‘Operating Procedure 7.4’ which will allow renewables to contribute towards voltage control on the grid. This was recently approved by the CNMC.

According to UNEF, due to the widespread of solar PV plants across Spain, solar PV is “well suited to providing this service to the network”.

Hybridisation with energy storage

Furthermore, energy storage does not remain behind, and the Spanish government has promoted a measure that will boost the technology and facilitate its hybridisation with other technologies. This will be achieved through a faster administrative process, with projects overseen by the General State Administration, which could see the process cut by half, said MITECO.

The Spanish trade association welcomed the measures, stating that the regulation will help the development of energy storage in a “quickly and rational [fashion], as it facilitates the hybridisation of batteries with existing plants, allowing for their development in the short term and contributing to their stability.”

Furthermore, MITECO also approved a series of measures aimed at promoting the electrification of the Spanish grid. In order to better adapt the electrical infrastructure to the needs of the production industry, the planning of the transmission network will be reviewed every three years, with modifications on specific aspects to be approved every two years.

Finally, in order to boost self-consumption, the government has increased the maximum distance between generation and consumption to 5km for facilities under 5MW.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

2 December 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
blackout, energy storage, hybridisation, miteco, royal decree, self-consumption, spain, unef

Read Next

Iberdrola offices. Credit: Iberdrola

Iberdrola Group appoints Avangrid CEO as new head

June 25, 2025
Spanish energy utility giant Iberdrola has appointed the former CEO of its US renewable energy development subsidiary, Avangrid, as its new head.
The Masrik-1 solar project in Armenia.

FRV launches 55MW project in Armenia, country’s largest

June 24, 2025
FRV has started commercial operations at its 55MW Masrik-1 PV project in Armenia, the largest to enter operation in the country.
Image: EnergyCo.

Construction begins on Australia’s first Renewable Energy Zone

June 20, 2025
The Energy Corporation of New South Wales (EnergyCo) has confirmed that construction on Australia’s first Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) has started.
Nexwell Power increases its Spanish solar portfolio with 250MW projects from Q Energy

Nexwell Power acquires 248MW Spanish solar PV portfolio

June 19, 2025
Renewable energy investment platform Nexwell Power has acquired a 248MWp solar PV portfolio from energy service provider Q Energy in Spain.
Sara Aagesen, Spanish Minister of MITECO ruled out a cyberattack on April's blackout

Investigation finds renewables not responsible for Spain’s April blackout

June 18, 2025
Spain has released the results of its investigation into the April blackout, which ruled out renewables as the cause of the disruption.
Image: OX2.

Australian government aims to cut Capacity Investment Scheme outcome waiting times by three months

June 18, 2025
Australia’s minister for climate change and energy, Chris Bowen, has announced plans to streamline the Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS) to around six months.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Western Australia’s Lithium Universe secures rights for MJHT PV module recycling tech

News

BrightNight, Cordelio Power power 300MW solar PV plant in Arizona

News

LONGi to build 1.4GW BC solar module factory with Indonesia’s Pertamina

News

Engie to include recycling agreement for 375MW Midwest solar PPAs

News

Solar and wind set new generation record in Australia’s NEM

News

Polysilicon sector could see shortage by 2028 if leaders cut production

News

Upcoming Events

Transmission planning 101 for project developers

Upcoming Webinars
June 30, 2025
10am PST / 6pm BST

UK Solar Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit UK

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

ASIA Sustainable Energy Week 2025 (ASEW)

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
July 2, 2025
Bangkok, Thailand

Intersolar Mexico

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
September 2, 2025
Mexico City, Mexico
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.