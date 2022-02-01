Solar Media
News

Sunnova and Generac expand strategic partnership with energy storage included for the first time

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal, Off-Grid, Policy, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

Sunnova and Generac expand strategic partnership with energy storage included for the first time

News

State Bank of India, Tata Power Solar Systems partner to create small-scale solar PV financing agency

News

Maxeon takes aim at US C&I solar market with Omnidian deal

News

India unveils four-fold increase of solar PLI scheme funding to US$2.6 billion

News

Record 31.1GW of corporate clean energy PPAs signed in 2021 amid surge in activity from tech firms

News

Italy awards 975MW of solar, wind in latest renewables auction

News

Con Edison proposes 2023 rate increase to fund 200MW solar PV project, four battery storage systems

News

Which PV manufacturers will really drive n-type industry adoption?

Editors' Blog, Features

NextEnergy Capital raises US$900m for OECD solar PV projects, targets 2.5GW of final capacity

News

Voltalia’s electricity production reaches new high as installed solar capacity jumps 25%

News
Sunnova will now be able to offer its customers Generac’s energy storage products. Image: Sunnova.

Sunnova Energy and Generac Power Systems are expanding their strategic partnership, with Sunnova now able to offer its customers Generac’s energy storage units for the first time alongside standby home generators, microinverters and load managers.

The agreement will see residential energy service provide Sunnova have a single supplier for its Sunnova Adaptive Home business, while Generac’s dealer base will now gain access to Sunnova’s services.

The pair will work together to make Generac’s products available via Sunnova’s dealer network and by integrating both companies’ software platforms.

This will allow Sunnova to see the performance of the systems, manage the installed technology, help predict and prevent potential issues, prepare for adverse weather events and participate in grid services programmes, Sunnova said in a media release.

“Generac and Sunnova share an aligned vision of where the industry must go, and we’re excited to expand our strategic partnership to help bring that future vision to life,” said Aaron Jagdfeld, president and CEO of Generac.

“Our strengthened partnership with Generac is another key step towards making the Sunnova Adaptive Home a reality,” said Sunnova CEO William Berger. Sunnova Adaptive Home integrates solar, battery storage, energy control and management technologies within a single system, according to Sunnova.

In November last year, Sunnova and home security firm Brinks Home entered into an exclusive partnership that will allow Brinks Home dealers to offer its customers Sunnova’s portfolio of products, and vice versa.

energy storage, generac, residential solar, residential storage, solar pv, strategic partnership, sunnova, us

