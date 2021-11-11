Sunnova partners with home security firm to increase residential solar offering

The agreement will allow Blinks Home dealers to offer residential solar products alongside security services. Image: Sunnova

US residential solar company Sunnova Energy and home security firm Brinks Home have entered into an exclusive partnership that will allow Brinks Home dealers to offer its customers Sunnova’s portfolio of products, and vice versa, in the second such arrangement this week.

The partnership will see Brinks Home sales representatives offer their customers Sunnova’s suite of solar, battery and energy services, with Sunnova offering financing to Brinks Homes customers for security equipment and installation.

Last month, Sunnova said it was broadening its service offering in areas such as battery storage and electric vehicle charging as it bids to double its customer count over the next two years.

“By connecting Brinks Home customers to clean and affordable solar energy and Sunnova customers with top-of-the-line security, we’re confident customers will find the unique solutions their homes need,” said William Berger, founder and CEO of Sunnova.

This is the second transaction between a residential solar provider and home security company this week, after security giant ADT entered the US rooftop solar PV market with the acquisition of Sunpro Solar for US$825 million, rebranding the company as ADT Solar.

It is a good time to be getting into the US rooftop solar market, with the US Department of Energy (DOE) seeking to streamline the permitting process for rooftop PV as part of efforts to cut red tape for households and accelerate the rollout of residential solar systems.