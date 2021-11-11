Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Sunnova partners with home security firm to increase residential solar offering

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal
Americas

Latest

Sunnova partners with home security firm to increase residential solar offering

News

FTC Solar downgrades revenue outlook again amidst project delays and high shipping costs

News

Veterans support construction of Texas solar project from Lightsource bp

News

US Department of Commerce rejects AD/CVD anti-circumvention petition

News

US ROUND-UP: FTC Solar bags Arizona project win, CPUC rubber stamps 3.2GW transmission line

News

R.Power reinforces Polish solar presence through the acquisition of PV equipment wholesaler

News

Tesla approved to supply retail electricity in Texas

News

SMA Solar looks to ‘significant’ growth in 2022 as it sets sights on order backlog

News

Shoals Technologies revenues up less than expected as supply chain disruptions bite

News

COP26: Draft climate text calls for accelerated climate finance, end to fossil fuel subsidies, greater emissions reductions

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The agreement will allow Blinks Home dealers to offer residential solar products alongside security services. Image: Sunnova

US residential solar company Sunnova Energy and home security firm Brinks Home have entered into an exclusive partnership that will allow Brinks Home dealers to offer its customers Sunnova’s portfolio of products, and vice versa, in the second such arrangement this week.

The partnership will see Brinks Home sales representatives offer their customers Sunnova’s suite of solar, battery and energy services, with Sunnova offering financing to Brinks Homes customers for security equipment and installation.

Last month, Sunnova said it was broadening its service offering in areas such as battery storage and electric vehicle charging as it bids to double its customer count over the next two years.

“By connecting Brinks Home customers to clean and affordable solar energy and Sunnova customers with top-of-the-line security, we’re confident customers will find the unique solutions their homes need,” said William Berger, founder and CEO of Sunnova.

This is the second transaction between a residential solar provider and home security company this week, after security giant ADT entered the US rooftop solar PV market with the acquisition of Sunpro Solar for US$825 million, rebranding the company as ADT Solar.

It is a good time to be getting into the US rooftop solar market, with the US Department of Energy (DOE) seeking to streamline the permitting process for rooftop PV as part of efforts to cut red tape for households and accelerate the rollout of residential solar systems.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
residential pv, residential solar, rooftop solar, sunnova

Read Next

Security giant ADT enters US rooftop solar market with US$825m Sunpro Solar acquisition

November 9, 2021
Home security giant ADT has entered the US rooftop solar PV market with the acquisition of Sunpro Solar, rebranding the company as ADT Solar

Hawaiian Electric to deploy 50,000 rooftop PV systems in bid to reach 2030 target

November 8, 2021
Hawaiian Electric has said it will reduce its carbon emissions from power generation by 70% by 2030 in a plan that seeks to add 50,000 rooftop solar systems and 1GW of renewables to the utility’s generation capacity

Sunrun sees installs smash through 200MW landmark as it builds inventory ahead of 2022

November 5, 2021
Leading US solar installer Sunrun witnessed installs smash through the 200MW barrier in Q3 2021, with the company deploying an analyst expectation-beating 219MW.

SunPower downgrades FY21 guidance as supply chain woes bite commercial, legacy business units

November 4, 2021
US solar installer SunPower has downgraded its full year 2021 revenue guidance, pointing to delays in its commercial and industrial projects business.

Midsummer awarded US$44m to support Italy thin film factory plans

November 1, 2021
Swedish thinfilm solar cell manufacturer Midsummer will receive roughly €38 million (US$44 million) worth of financial incentives to build a 50MW factory in Bari, Italy.

Sunnova expanding service offering after jump in Q3 customer additions

October 28, 2021
US residential solar installer Sunnova is broadening its service offering in areas such as battery storage and electric vehicle charging as it bids to double its customer count over the next two years.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US Department of Commerce rejects AD/CVD anti-circumvention petition

News

Security giant ADT enters US rooftop solar market with US$825m Sunpro Solar acquisition

News

EEW reaches 290MW of projects at advanced development stage in Sweden

News

US infrastructure bill passes House as Biden awaits Build Back Better vote

News

R.Power reinforces Polish solar presence through the acquisition of PV equipment wholesaler

News

Tesla approved to supply retail electricity in Texas

News

Upcoming Events

Trackers boosting economic viability: Assessing the bankability of a 1P vs 2P solar PV project

Upcoming Webinars
November 24, 2021

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
February 1, 2022
London, UK
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021

Black November

Beat the price rise

The discount will climb down on November 19th

45% off

View Offer
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes