Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Sunnova to expand virtual power plants to manage solar and storage grid connections in the US

By JP Casey
Power Plants, Grids
Americas

Latest

Atlas Renewable Energy, Hydro Rein commission 438MW solar project in Brazil

News

Meyer Burger raises US$228 million in share rights issue

News

Sunnova to expand virtual power plants to manage solar and storage grid connections in the US

News

Goldman Sachs Renewable Power spin-out MN8 raises US$325 million in private placement

News

Adani Green Energy operating portfolio surpasses 10GW, buys cleaning robots from Airtouch

News

Erthos secures 180MW community solar portfolio in Texas

News

European Commission investigates Chinese consortia for ‘market distortion’ via Romanian solar investment

News

Recurrent Energy bags €110 million for PV pipeline and IPP transition

News

Malaysia launches 2GW large-scale solar tender

News

LONGi launches Hi-MO X6 module series for use in ‘damp heat’ environments

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Sunnova
Sunnova operates the LUMA Battery Emergency Demand Response Program in Puerto Rico. Image: Sunnova

US residential solar firm Sunnova has expanded its solar-plus-storage virtual power plants (VPPs) to better manage the grid in six US states, plus the territory of Puerto Rico.

The company already operates the LUMA Battery Emergency Demand Response Program in Puerto Rico, where its VPP helps the firm manage its 10MWh of storage capacity to avoid power outages during times of peak electricity demand.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Sunnova’s work has already benefitted from US Department of Energy funding to expand its solar and storage projects in the territory, and as of March this year Sunnova estimates that its VPP has helped Puerto Rico avoid five grid outages.

While the company did not specify how much money it would invest into the new VPPs, it is looking to bring the practise to a number of states on the US mainland, and noted that it would begin to work in the states of California, Texas, New York, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut.

The former two states are particularly notable, considering their vast solar sectors. The US Solar Energy Industry Association (SEIA) estimated that California and Texas have a combined operating capacity of 69.6GW, and that they will add another 60.7GW in the next five years.

“Our customer base is rapidly expanding, and we’re at a pivotal moment in enrolling customers into VPPs,” said Michael Grasso, Sunnova’s chief revenue officer. “This comes at a time when energy storage is increasingly becoming mainstream, and the delivery of grid services through our VPP is becoming an everyday activity.”

According to Sunnova’s latest results, the company added 34,000 new customers in the fourth quarter of 2023, bringing its total customer case to 419,200, and marking the fifth consecutive quarter that Sunnova has added at least 30,000 new customers.

However, the company’s financial results have struggled in the past year, posting losses of US$56.5 million and US$234.8 million in the final two quarters of 2023, respectively, which the company attributed to factors including “an increase in interest expense [and] higher general and administrative expense.”

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2024

21 May 2024
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 21-22 May 2024, will be our third PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2025 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
americas, grid infrastructure, puerto rico, residential solar, solar-plus-storage, sunnova, us, virtual power plant, vpp

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Malaysia launches 2GW large-scale solar tender

News

India reimposes ALMM, eliminates exemption for open access and rooftop solar

News

China calls for WTO to investigate IRA, alleging ‘discrimination against goods of Chinese origin’

News

LONGi launches Hi-MO X6 module series for use in ‘damp heat’ environments

News

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

ANALYSIS: BP world energy review highlights the need for solar to pick up the pace

Editors' Blog

Upcoming Events

Renewable Energy Revenues Summit USA 2024

Solar Media Events
April 10, 2024
Dallas, Texas USA

Green Hydrogen Summit 2024

Solar Media Events
April 17, 2024
Lisbon, Portugal

PV Modules to the U.S. in 2024: Suppliers, Traceability, Technologies & Reliability

Upcoming Webinars
April 25, 2024
5pm BST (9am PDT)

Large Scale Solar USA 2024

Solar Media Events
May 1, 2024
Dallas, Texas

PV ModuleTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2024
Napa, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024