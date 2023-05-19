SunPower appoints ex-AEMO executive to board of directors

The company had a successful 2022 amidst widespread growth in the US residential solar market. Image: SunPower

US residential and distributed solar provider SunPower has appointed Audrey Zibelman to its Board of Directors.

Zibelman currently holds non-executive director and advisory positions at a number of US organisations, and has previously been the managing director and CEO of the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO), chair of the New York Public Service Commission and COO of PJM, the US distribution utility.

“Audrey is one of the most accomplished executives advancing the energy industry transformation, and I am honoured to welcome her to our board,” said Peter Faricy, SunPower CEO. “With her multifaceted experience in the power sector, I expect she will bring a unique and valuable perspective to SunPower as we aim to lead the market in rapid adoption of solar energy and home electrification.”

Of her new appointment, Zibelman said: “Consumer adoption of clean energy is a vital piece of the decarbonisation puzzle. I am looking forward to working with SunPower to accelerate the shift to solar so more people can take advantage of renewable, resilient energy while creating a cleaner and more stable grid.”

SunPower recently secured an additional US$500 million towards its consumer loans programme, bringing the total available cash for the scheme up to US$1 billion. The US rooftop market at large is continuing to grow, with a projection from March saying that the Inflation Reduction Act will drive increased consumer adoption of solar and storage alongside growing desire for energy independence.