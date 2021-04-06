SunPower changes mind in allowing Maxeon Solar to sell direct to US market

Maxeon Solar could be planning to re-establish P-Series solar panel assembly in Oregon as part of new manufacturing plans matching SunPower needs. Iamge Sunpower Corp.

SunPower is to allow Maxeon Solar to the Performance Series (P Series) p-type mono-PERC (Passivated Emitter Rear Cell) shingled PV modules into the US market as part of major manufacturing change to the initial agreements.

In the complex partnership between SunPower and its spun-off manufacturing operations into Maxeon Solar last year, the US market was deemed off-limits to Maxeon Solar selling SunPower’s P Series shingled PV modules into the US market. Maxeon Solar had the selling rights in most countries outside North America, as per the original IP licence and manufacturing and marketing agreements.

Ahead of releasing its first-year financial results after the IPO, Maxeon Solar has announced a new agreement with dedicated US PV installer/supplier, SunPower to sell the P Series modules into the major utility-scale market in the US.

Therefore, Maxeon Solar will be able to have a direct sales operation in the US selling the P Series modules exclusively to the utility-scale market.

When SunPower had been a PV manufacturer, the P Series modules were only earmarked for supply to its own C&I (Commercial & Industrial) market segment business. The solar modules were assembled in small quantities at its plant in Oregon before announcing the closure of that facility in January 2021.

The reason for this was to prevent pricing dilution of SunPower’s IBC technology-based PV mdoules that have been the highest performance rated products on the market for many year but are sold at a premium against overseas products but have historically not led to sustainable company profitability.

Maxeon Solar said that it would now be directly supplying SunPower the P Series modules made in China under its Joint Venture (JV) operation for SunPower to expand its C&I market opportunities.

In a sort of reverse engineering business agreement, Maxeon Solar believes the new agreement means;

“Maxeon and SunPower have agreed to an option to expand their exclusive DG supply agreement to cover a multi-year commitment for Performance line [Seies] solar panels in addition to IBC [Interdigitated Back Contact] products”, commented Norm Taffe, SunPower Corporation EVP. “We are eager to expand our product portfolio by adding Maxeon’s Performance line shingled panels to our premium IBC line. Based on Maxeon’s sales experience outside the U.S., we believe that this complete product portfolio will enable us to expand our share of account through our channel and penetrate new markets with a solar panel made at substantial scale in North America.”

Maxeon Solar makes major changes to manufacturing plans in Asia

Instead of using its manufacturing JV in China to provide the wafers and produce the solar cells and modules, Maxeon Solar plans to provide SunPower the P-Series mono PERC solar cells from its largest manufacturing site in Malaysia.

Original plans as part of spin-off by SunPower of its manufacturing operations under Maxeon Solar included the need for Maxeon to raise fuds to migrate SunPowers solar cell capacity to its latest generation of high-performance IBC technology.

This would also generate a fluctuation in manufacturing capacity as old IBC lines would need to be replaced with new equipment to provide higher efficiency solar cells at significantly lower manufacturing costs.

The transition would be very slow at around 250MW of capacity upgrades per year, not least to the capital expenditure placed on Maxeon Solar to implement those changes.

What has changed is that Maxeon Solar pans to focus on introducing PERC solar cell production (210mm- wafer-base) at its Malaysian fab to the tune of 1.8GW as fast as possible.

It should be noted that the Malaysian solar cell plant nameplate capacity when originally built many year ago had around 1.8GW of potential IBC solar cell capacity. The Malaysian fab was only ever ramped to around 50% of nameplate IBC planned capacity.

US module assembly plant plans

Further to the plans already noted, Maxeon Solar indicated that it would be conducting a comprehensive process to potentially select a US location for a 1.6GW module assembly facility that could potentially begin manufacturing operations in 2023.

Not surprisingly, Maxeon Solar noted that such expansion plans that did not exist before, would be contingent upon obtaining debt or equity financing to execute such plans.

Re-establishing P-Series shingled solar module assembly at the former SunPower plant in Hilsboro, Oregon could be the ideal site selection decision, dependent on local incentive plans.

The company is expected to announced 2020 full-year results late on April 6 with expected lower PV module shipments and subsequent revenue, coupled to higher net losses than in the previous year.