News

SunPower, First Solar in late-stage discussions to develop 'world changing' residential solar module

By Sean Rai-Roche
Fab & Facilities, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Materials, Modules, Thin-Film
Americas

Latest

SunPower, First Solar in late-stage discussions to develop ‘world changing’ residential solar module

News

SMA Solar’s 2021 inverter sales fall due to chip shortage

News

Spain to fast-track solar PV permits in bid to tackle energy crisis

News

Swedish PV cell technology firm raises US$19m for product development and roll-out

News

First Solar locks in local steel supply for Ohio module facility

News

Floating solar on the rise globally, significant synergies with pumped hydro storage set to emerge

News

PVEL adds drone EL inspection services to offering with exclusive QE Labs agreement

News

‘Fit for 55 can be thrown in the bin’: PV players discuss Europe’s push to scale up deployment

News

SolarPower Europe unveils eight actions needed to reach 1TW of solar PV by 2030

News

Pressure mounts on US policymakers to pass PV manufacturing tax breaks as funding for DOE-led ‘Accelerator’ is proposed

News
The module will combine both thin film and crystalline silicon technology in an attempt to capture more of the sun’s energy. Image: SunPower.

US residential solar installer SunPower is in late-stage discussions with US thin film manufacturer First Solar to develop the “world’s most advanced residential solar panel”, its CEO Peter Faricy revealed during an analyst day presentation that also set out the company’s new strategy.

The module will employ a dual technology approach, with First Solar’s thin film technology sitting atop a layer of crystalline silicon cells, Faricy said, adding that if completed as envisioned it would be “the most technically advanced residential solar panel in history”.

First Solar would manufacturer the module with SunPower becoming the exclusive provider. All going well, the product could become available within two years.

Faricy said the module had the potential to make a big difference in terms of efficiency, durability and value for consumers, who previously were unable to access First Solar’s products as they were exclusive to the commercial and industrial (C&I) market.

“We anticipate that it will significantly raise the bar for solar module efficiency and aesthetics,” said SunPower’s chief products officer Nate Coleman.

Meanwhile, SunPower is aiming to expand its offerings and build on its customer service as it seeks to enter into life long relationships with its clients.

Faricy said the company was moving from a single product company to a “full energy product ecosystem” that will offer smart home solutions, storage and residential EV chargers alongside solar.

It has already launched an upgraded version of its battery storage system, dubbed SunVault, and has agreed to provide its PV and battery storage systems to housing developer Landsea Homes at part of a multi-year exclusive agreement.

“We’re doubling down on offering broader array of products and services and building customer relationships,” he said.

SunPower said the total addressable market (TAM) for residential solar – those households that would save money from installing solar – in the US would hit 100 million by 2026, against a projected adoption rate of just 6.1%.

SunPower is also planning to release 2.5 million of the shares it owns in solar technology company Enphase Energy as part of a drive to bring its investment capacity to more than US$1 billion through to 2025, the presentation revealed.

Elsewhere, First Solar has locked in steel supplies for solar modules made at its under-development manufacturing facility in Ohio, by signing a supply agreement with local provider Ice Industries, which could prove critical given volatility in the metal markets.

PV CellTech

25 April 2022
PV CellTech will be held in Europe for the first time! Join us in Berlin to explore the industry transition to n-type mass production. The event concentrates on presentations only; these forming an almost overload of pertinent facts and details to help anyone looking at forming their internal roadmaps for the next few years regarding PV technology trends.

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

14 June 2022
Unlocking the key to reliable PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2022 & 2023
