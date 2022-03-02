SunPower forms solar-storage agreement with housebuilder

The deal will see SunPower’s Equinox solar system installed at all new houses built by Landsea in California. Image: SunPower.

US residential solar installer SunPower will provide its PV and battery storage systems to housing developer Landsea Homes at part of a multi-year exclusive agreement between the two California-based companies.

As part of the deal, SunPower’s Equinox home solar system will be deployed at all new houses built by Landsea in California, while home buyers in Arizona, Florida and Texas will have also the option to add the technology to their properties.

Homeowners can also add battery storage to provide additional electricity savings and resiliance during power outages, a trend that has already been seen in states such as Texas, where residents have been ramping up solar and storage installs following a winter storm early last year.

Matt Brost, senior director of new homes sales at SunPower, said both builders and homebuyers are demanding houses that are cheaper to operate and create less carbon emissions. “Designing homes with solar and storage from the onset allows people who might not have had the opportunity to support clean energy to not only take part in it but also receive direct financial benefits from it.”

The collaboration comes as residential solar providers look to increase installs by partnering with companies in other sectors, such as electric vehicle (EV) charging providers and security firms, as home electrification accelerates.

SunPower itself last year partnered with EV charging provider Wallbox, while Enphase Energy has acquired EV charging provider ClipperCreek , a deal the microinverter supplier expects to benefit both the grid and its installer partners .

Other tie-ups in recent months include Sunnova partnering with security company Brinks Homes to cross sell products, while Sunpro Solar has been acquired by home security giant ADT for US$825 million.

SunPower’s collaboration with Landsea forms part a strategy to double down on growing its residential unit after securing a deal last month to sell its Commercial and Industrial Solutions to TotalEnergies for US$250 million.

Efforts to expand its geographic footprint and boost rooftop solar deployment have seen SunPower recently acquire installer Blue Raven Solar and launch a new financial services product aimed at making domestic renewables more affordable.