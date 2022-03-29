Solar Media
News

SunPower launches upgraded home battery system offering 'whole home' backup power capability

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Grids, Markets & Finance, Storage
Americas

Latest

SunPower launches upgraded home battery system offering 'whole home' backup power capability

News

LONGi claims new p-type heterojunction cell efficiency record of 25.47%

News

Europe could halve gas use, save US$350bn by 2030 by doubling renewables deployment

News

Commerce decision to investigate solar circumvention claims condemned as developers warn of job losses

News

Renewables contribute more than half of German power demand in January and February 2022

News

US DOC launches investigation into alleged solar AD/CVD circumvention following Auxin Solar petition

News

Nextracker lands supply deal for first phase of 450MW Saudi PV project

News

Grid and design consequences of the latest solar PV technology

Features, Guest Blog

LONGi raises prices of G1, M6 wafers as supply chain hurdles continue

News

GroenLeven, Alliander open Netherlands’ first solar-powered green hydrogen plant

News
SunPower’s upgraded battery storage system comes with 26kWh and 52kWh configurations. Image: SunPower.

US residential solar installer SunPower launched an upgraded version of its battery storage system, dubbed SunVault, claiming it can now provide whole-home backup in the event of power failure.

The upgrade to the SunVault batteries has double the capacity of versions available on the market previously to 26kWh and 52kWh configurations. The new storage system will start rolling out in June 2022.

Furthermore, SunPower also revealed it was to offer what it described as an industry-leading warranty for SunVault products, providing a 10-year warranty that includes a 70% usable energy retention guarantee.

Nate Coleman, chief products officer at SunPower, said: “As power disruptions are becoming more commonplace, the demand for energy resilience and reliability is higher than ever.”

Texans, who suffered a long power outage during winter storm Uri in February 2021, have been ramping up installations of rooftop solar and battery storage to protect themselves against future power outages.

Earlier this month, SunPower signed an agreement to provide its PV and battery storage systems to housing developer Landsea Homes and will be deployed at all new houses built in California.

Last month, SunPower sold its commercial and industrial solutions (CIS) business to TotalEnergies for US$250 million in order to focus more on the residential solar market.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
battery energy storage, residential solar, residential storage, sunpower, sunvault

Subscribe to Newsletter

