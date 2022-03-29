SunPower launches upgraded home battery system offering ‘whole home’ backup power capability

SunPower’s upgraded battery storage system comes with 26kWh and 52kWh configurations. Image: SunPower.

US residential solar installer SunPower launched an upgraded version of its battery storage system, dubbed SunVault, claiming it can now provide whole-home backup in the event of power failure.

The upgrade to the SunVault batteries has double the capacity of versions available on the market previously to 26kWh and 52kWh configurations. The new storage system will start rolling out in June 2022.

Furthermore, SunPower also revealed it was to offer what it described as an industry-leading warranty for SunVault products, providing a 10-year warranty that includes a 70% usable energy retention guarantee.

Nate Coleman, chief products officer at SunPower, said: “As power disruptions are becoming more commonplace, the demand for energy resilience and reliability is higher than ever.”

Texans, who suffered a long power outage during winter storm Uri in February 2021, have been ramping up installations of rooftop solar and battery storage to protect themselves against future power outages.

Earlier this month, SunPower signed an agreement to provide its PV and battery storage systems to housing developer Landsea Homes and will be deployed at all new houses built in California.

Last month, SunPower sold its commercial and industrial solutions (CIS) business to TotalEnergies for US$250 million in order to focus more on the residential solar market.