SunPower invests in solar dealers Renova Energy, EmPower Solar

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas

The investment in the two solar dealers will increase SunPower’s coverage in the US states of California, Arizona and New York. Image: SunPower.

Residential solar installer SunPower has made minority investments in solar dealers Renova Energy and EmPower Solar, adding both to its “dealer accelerator program”.

The US installer’s programme, which was launched in March 2022, provides solar dealers capital financing and business strategy support to accelerate their growth, along with the ability to sell SunPower’s solar, storage and financial products.

Moreover, Renova Energy covers the US states of California and Arizona, where is has installed 11MW of rooftop solar in 2021, while EmPower Solar covers Long Island and the greater area of New York and installed 7.79MW of distributed solar in 2021.

In 2020, EmPower Solar opened a new operation centre in Farmingdale, New York and has since doubled its workforce to help with the increased demand for residential solar around New York.

With this investment, the solar installer continues its expansion in the residential market which has been booming in the US this year so far.

Earlier this year, the company partnered with retail giant IKEA to expand the availability of its home solutions in the US, with select IKEA stores in California offering SunPower’s solar panels and battery storage systems starting this Autumn.

“With an increasing need for more affordable and resilient energy coupled with new federal incentives to adopt clean energy, consumer demand for solar is at an all-time high. Through these investments, SunPower is enabling local dealers to capture this strong demand and grow their business,” said Peter Faricy, CEO at SunPower.

Understanding the evolving customer demands of residential solar PV

27 September 2022
The demand for rooftop solar PV is soaring, driven by falling costs of the technology against energy crises that are gripping countries globally. But while an increasing number of households turn to solar to generate their own electricity, there is now a need for more specialist equipment, technologies and services to ensure the solar transition can reach as many customers as possible. Delivering these is now a major challenge for rooftop solar installers. This webinar will analyse the characteristics of the rooftop solar market, discussing how the products, logistics, installation and servicing of solar systems has evolved in line with consumer demands.
Read Next

BlackRock Real Assets acquires New Zealand installer solarZero

September 14, 2022
Private equity giant BlackRock Real Assets has acquired New Zealand solar and energy storage provider solarZero.

Bboxx acquires distributed solar provider PEG Africa

September 7, 2022
Pay-as-you-go solar company Bboxx has gained access to four additional African markets with the acquisition of distributed energy resources provider PEG Africa.
PV Tech Premium

Meyer Burger CEO talks US manufacturing and maintaining balance between residential and utility-scale sales

September 6, 2022
Having successfully completed its transition from a solar equipment provider to a heterojunction cell and module manufacturer, Meyer Burger is looking to build on a major supply deal last month as it works to ramp up production capacity in the US.

Sunnova aiming to develop ‘first-of-its-kind’ solar and storage ‘micro-utility’ in California

September 2, 2022
US residential solar installer Sunnova has applied to the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to develop a “first-of-its-kind” solar and storage focused “micro-utility” in the state.

US solar module shipments jumped to record 28.8GW last year, EIA says

September 2, 2022
US shipments of PV modules reached a new high last year amid continued demand for new solar capacity.

California lawmakers pass community solar bill as they look to exploit IRA incentives

September 1, 2022
California’s Senate has passed a bill to create a community solar programme in the state as it looks to take advantage of new incentives contained within the Inflation Reduction Act to expand access to renters and low-income households.

