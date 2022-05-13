IKEA partners with SunPower for US residential solar launch

Starting this Fall, IKEA customers in select stores in California will be able to purchase SunPower’s residential products. Image: SunPower.

Retail giant IKEA has partnered with US residential solar installer SunPower to offer home PV solutions in the US.

Customers at select IKEA stores in California will be able to purchase SunPower’s solar panels and battery storage systems, starting this Fall and with the intention to roll it out to further locations in the future.

IKEA initially began offering residential solar products under the moniker Home Solar in 2015 in Europe with Solarcentury, and later with Svea Solar.

The Swedish retail company aims to make its Home Solar products available in 30 different markets by 2025.

“At IKEA, we’re passionate about helping our customers live a more sustainable life at home. We’re proud to collaborate with SunPower to bring this service to the U.S. and enable our customers to make individual choices aimed at reducing their overall climate footprint,” said Javier Quiñones, CEO & chief sustainability officer at IKEA US.

Peter Faricy, CEO at SunPower, said: “Together with IKEA, we can help introduce the incredible benefits of solar to more people and deliver on our shared value of making a positive impact on the planet.”

Last month, IKEA owner Ingka group invested US$370 million in 440MW of solar PV projects in Germany and Spain to be built by developer Enerparc.

This collaboration with IKEA comes a month after SunPower was in late-stage discussion with First Solar to develop exclusive residential modules for the US installer.

Moreover, SunPower continues to expand the availability of its products by forming partnerships such as last March agreement with homebuilder Landsea Homes to provide its PV and battery storage systems in Arizona, Florida and Texas.