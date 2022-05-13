Subscribe
Group Licence
News

IKEA partners with SunPower for US residential solar launch

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

IKEA partners with SunPower for US residential solar launch

News

European Commission set to target more than doubled solar PV capacity by 2028

News

Australian researchers bag funding to investigate reusing unwanted solar panels

News

Intersolar Europe 2022 live blog – day three

Editors' Blog, Features

Ampt delivers 240MW of string optimisers to Latin America’s ‘largest solar-plus-storage’ project

News

CleanCapital secures US$200m credit facility for US solar, storage pipeline

News

Intersolar Europe 2022 live blog – day two

Features, Guest Blog

Hanwha to invest US$320 million in new solar cell, module manufacturing capacity expansions

News

Trina Storage launches Elementa storage with particular focus on cell performance and safety features

News

DNV bids to standardise FPV development through new joint industry projects

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Starting this Fall, IKEA customers in select stores in California will be able to purchase SunPower’s residential products. Image: SunPower.

Retail giant IKEA has partnered with US residential solar installer SunPower to offer home PV solutions in the US.

Customers at select IKEA stores in California will be able to purchase SunPower’s solar panels and battery storage systems, starting this Fall and with the intention to roll it out to further locations in the future.

IKEA initially began offering residential solar products under the moniker Home Solar in 2015 in Europe with Solarcentury, and later with Svea Solar.

The Swedish retail company aims to make its Home Solar products available in 30 different markets by 2025.

“At IKEA, we’re passionate about helping our customers live a more sustainable life at home. We’re proud to collaborate with SunPower to bring this service to the U.S. and enable our customers to make individual choices aimed at reducing their overall climate footprint,” said Javier Quiñones, CEO & chief sustainability officer at IKEA US.

Peter Faricy, CEO at SunPower, said: “Together with IKEA, we can help introduce the incredible benefits of solar to more people and deliver on our shared value of making a positive impact on the planet.”

Last month, IKEA owner Ingka group invested US$370 million in 440MW of solar PV projects in Germany and Spain to be built by developer Enerparc.

This collaboration with IKEA comes a month after SunPower was in late-stage discussion with First Solar to develop exclusive residential modules for the US installer.

Moreover, SunPower continues to expand the availability of its products by forming partnerships such as last March agreement with homebuilder Landsea Homes to provide its PV and battery storage systems in Arizona, Florida and Texas.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

14 June 2022
Join us in Napa to unlock the key to reliable PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2022 & 2023. We'll also be gathering the main players in the US solar market for some wine tasting!
battery energy storage, home solar, ikea, residential rooftop, residential solar, sunpower, us

Read Next

Heliene seeing soaring demand for modules as AD/CVD case continues, eyeing capacity expansions as a result

May 11, 2022
Canadian module manufacturer Heliene has seen unprecedented demand for its modules following the US Department of Commerce’s (DOC) decision to investigate alleged anti-dumping and circumvention (AD/CVD) by solar manufacturers in Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia, which continues to spread chaos across the US solar sector.

FTC Solar withdraws 2022 guidance citing ‘increasingly uncertain’ AD/CVD situation

May 11, 2022
solar tracker manufacturer FTC Solar has withdrawn its guidance for the year and warned of material uncertainties caused by the US AD/CVD investigation.
PV Tech Premium

Enter the dragonscale: BIPV firm SunStyle looking to penetrate US market following European projects

May 11, 2022
PV Tech Premium speaks with BIPV company SunStyle about their expansion into the US market and how they believe the time is right for the technology in the US.

Cypress Creek appoints new CIO to accelerate its growth

May 10, 2022
Independent power producer (IPP) Cypress Creek Renewables has hired Jeffrey Meigel as its new chief investment officer (CIO).
PV Tech Premium

Consumer demand for sustainability and energy autonomy charging up Europe’s residential solar, energy storage markets

May 10, 2022
Erik Martinson, CEO at residential solar challenger Svea Solar, speaks to PV Tech Premium about how Europe’s energy crises and sustainability trends are lifting the home solar and energy storage markets.

CPUC admits defeat on NEM 3.0, seeks feedback on new proposals

May 10, 2022
The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has admitted defeat regarding its contentious proposed changes to the state’s net metering laws and has asked for feedback on how a better designed system could work as it seeks to reboot the process.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Hanwha to invest US$320 million in new solar cell, module manufacturing capacity expansions

News

CleanCapital secures US$200m credit facility for US solar, storage pipeline

News

Intersolar Europe 2022 live blog – day one

Editors' Blog, Features

Intersolar Europe 2022 live blog – day two

Features, Guest Blog

Trina Storage launches Elementa storage with particular focus on cell performance and safety features

News

DNV bids to standardise FPV development through new joint industry projects

News

Upcoming Events

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 17, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

New PV technologies, new data needs: How MES software trends can optimise PV manufacturing

Upcoming Webinars
May 17, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST) | About 30 minutes

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa, USA

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2021