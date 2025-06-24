BrightNight, Cordelio Power power 300MW solar PV plant in Arizona

This project is part of a 2.5GW Arizona portfolio owned by both companies and marks the first one to reach commercial operations. Arizona is among the leading states in the US – ranking in fourth position – in installed solar PV with over 10GW at the end of March 2025, according to data from the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). The trade association expects the southwestern state to add 15GW of solar PV in the next five years.

A 20-year power purchase agreement was already secured with Arizona utility the Southwest Public Power Agency (SPPA).

Construction of the 300MW solar PV plant began in November 2023, with the JV securing US$260 million in tax-equity finance from investment banks JP Morgan and Capital One in October 2024. This is on top of the JV securing US$414 million in construction credit facility for the Box Canyon solar project in May 2024.

Martin Hermann, CEO at BrightNight, said: “The project is a perfect example of BrightNight’s 35GW portfolio across the US, designed to meet urgent demand for reliable power in high-growth markets driven by industrialization, AI data centers, and electrification.

“Built in just 15 months, the Box Canyon project demonstrates BrightNight’s ability to deliver best-in-class, utility-scale projects with quality and speed to market.”