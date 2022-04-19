Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

New York launches new framework for distributed solar

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

New York launches new framework for distributed solar

News

Masdar signs MoU with Kyrgyzstan to explore 1GW of renewables in the country

News

New Zealand developer prepares 1GW PV pipeline with Google exec’s backing

News

NexWafe working on technology development after closing Series C funding round

News

BlackRock led consortium invests US$525m in Tata Power Renewables to support Indian operations

News

Gigawatts of solar PV, energy storage advance in Indonesia as Singapore interconnector plans gather pace

News

Mercom Capital warns of ‘significant headwinds’ posing considerable risk to renewables financing

News

Strategies for early PV fault detection

Featured Articles, Features

Raptor Maps closes US$22m Series B, funds used for hiring and product development

News

US ROUND-UP: Bridgelink receives US$200m funding for utility PV, Vistra 50MW Texas plant online

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
New York is aiming to reach a zero-emission electricity sector by 2040. Image: Con Edison.

New York’s State Public Service Commission has approved a new framework for distributed solar in the state that will expand its NY-Sun initiative, which aims to support 10GW of distributed solar by 2030.

The recently approved new roadmap includes support for 1.6GW of solar capacity for disadvantaged communities with low-to-moderate income, with an estimated US$600 million investment; at least 450MW of solar power within the Con Edison electric service area, which covers New York and parts of Westchester, increasing its solar capacity to over 1GW and 560MW or more would be installed through the Long Island Power Authority.

A new requirement has also been added to the NY-Sun framework stipulating that for projects greater than 1MW in size, workers associated with the project’s construction must be paid the applicable prevailing wage.

The total investment is expected to be US$5.9 billion over mid-to-late of this decade, with US$4.4 billion coming from private investments while the remaining US$1.5 billion investment will be in ratepayer-funded incentives that will extend the NY-Sun programme.

Around 6,000 additional solar jobs are expected to be created in the state.

The expansion of the programme will see disadvantaged communities with low-to-moderate income delivered 35% of the benefits from the investments, with a goal of 40%.

Kathy Hochul, governor of New York, said: “This roadmap to expand the NY-Sun initiative into a nation-leading blueprint for the development of distributed solar meets the moment to supercharge our economy and advance our climate goals.”

The roadmap estimated the extension of the NY-Sun initiative offered the most efficient and cost-effective solution to deploy 10GW of distributed solar by 2030.

Furthermore, it is expected the expansion of NY-Sun will increase the bill by less than one percent, to US$0.71 per month on average.

Last December, Hochul unveiled its framework with a 4GW expansion to its initial proposal of reaching 6GW by 2025 that was nearly achieved at the time, as the state plans to reach 70% of renewable energy by 2030.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

14 June 2022
Unlocking the key to reliable PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2022 & 2023
distributed solar, Kathy Hochul, new york, new york public service commission, NY-Sun, us solar

Read Next

US ROUND-UP: Bridgelink receives US$200m funding for utility PV, Vistra 50MW Texas plant online

April 14, 2022
A round-up of the latest news from the US solar market, including Bridgelink Power receiving a US$200 million loan to finance its utility-scale solar projects, Vistra’s 50MW Texas plant is online and Castillo Engineering to develop 38.25MW community solar projects in New York.

NV Energy seeking renewables projects in latest RFP

April 13, 2022
Nevada utility NV Energy has issued a request for proposals (RFP) for renewables projects to add to its portfolio in the state.

First Solar pens major 4GW module supply agreement with Silicon Ranch

April 12, 2022
First Solar has signed a master supply agreement to supply 4GWdc of thin-film solar PV modules to independent power producer (IPP) Silicon Ranch with deliveries running from 2023 to 2025.

Invenergy receives approval for 300MW solar, 165MW battery storage project in Wisconsin

April 11, 2022
Wisconsin’s Public Service Commission (PSC) has approved the construction of Invenergy's 300MW utility-scale solar farm, which is to be paired with a 165MW battery energy storage system (BESS), in Dane County.

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Mitsui invests in ReNew’s ‘round the clock’ PV project, JinkoSolar equips Greek project with bifacial panels

April 8, 2022
A round-up of the latest projects news, including Mitsui investing in ReNew Power’s ‘round the clock’ (RTC) project in India, Canadian Solar selling a solar plus storage project and JinkoSolar delivering 500,000 bifacial modules to a Greek project.

Engie North America bolsters US solar pipeline by acquiring Photosol assets

April 7, 2022
Renewables developer Engie North America has bolstered its pipeline of solar and storage projects in the US by acquiring French developer Photosol’s US operations.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Raptor Maps closes US$22m Series B, funds used for hiring and product development

News

Solar wafer prices rise again amidst COVID supply chain disruption

News

European PPA market ‘more competitive than ever’ as prices jump 8.1% amid deepening energy crisis

News

Nearly 1TW of renewables in US interconnection queues as wait times continue to grow

News

Solargis maps reveal ‘significant deviations’ in average irradiance levels in key PV markets

News

Strategies for early PV fault detection

Featured Articles, Features

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
April 25, 2022
Berlin, Germany

Identifying & qualifying new PV module suppliers for the U.S. market in 2023

Upcoming Webinars
May 4, 2022
10am PDT (6pm BST)

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 17, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

New PV technologies, new data needs: How MES software trends can optimise PV manufacturing

Upcoming Webinars
May 17, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST) | About 30 minutes

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa Valley, USA
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021