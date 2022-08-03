Subscribe
Continued demand for residential solar sees SunPower bag record 19,700 new customers

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Australian government legislates for net zero by 2050, locks-in pledge to prevent future reversals

Global renewable investment in 2022 reaches half-year record of US$226 billion, China leading the way

Spain launches new renewables auction with 1.8GW of solar capacity sought

SolarEdge posts record revenue, shipments for Q2 as strong demand in US and Europe buoys performance

BIPV expected to reach market value of nearly US$100 billion by 2031

Iberdrola acquires 98MW of solar and wind projects in Poland

Meyer Burger slashes production forecasts for 2022, 2023, blames supply chain environment

Inflation Reduction Act ‘best chance the US has’ to build out PV manufacturing base

US developer Longroad Energy gets US$500m investment to support business model shift

SunPower’s revenue in Q2 2022 reached US$417.8 million and rose 63% year-on-year. Image: SunPower.

Continued demand from Americans for rooftop solar has led residential solar installer SunPower to add a record all time high of 19,700 customers in Q2 2022, a 51% year-on-year increase.

The company builds on its strong performance in Q1 2022 and finishes the first half of the fiscal year with a backlog of 53,000 retrofit and new homes customers. It now has a total of 463,000 residential customers as of 3 July 2022.

During Q2, SunPower partnered with IKEA to offer its products in select IKEA stores around California later this autumn, which will expand the residential installer’s reach to a bigger consumer market.

Moreover, revenue for the residential installer increased 63% year-on-year with US$417.8 million in Q2 2022, and up from US$350.3 million last quarter.

Peter Faricy, CEO at SunPower, said: “With our strategic growth plan, investment in world-class customer experience and robust pipeline, SunPower is well positioned to capture the strong resulting demand for solar and storage.”

Furthermore, the residential installer also finalised the sale of its commercial and industrial solutions (CIS) business to TotalEnergies for US$250 million.

In May, the French energy major was involved in a major renewables swap with fund manager Global Infrastructure Partners which is expected to acquire a 50% stake in Total’s subsidiary Clearway Energy that owns a controlling stake (51%) in SunPower.

“This agreement is a strong signal from energy leaders and investors that accelerating the energy transition is an imperative and a powerful vote of confidence that SunPower is well suited to play a leading role in that change,” said Faricy. 

Finally, SunPower expects to finalise negotiations during the next quarter with First Solar for the development of a “world changing” residential solar module.

During the earnings call with analysts, Faricy urged legislators to pass the Inflation Reduction Act as it would “ensure that all Americans get access to clean energy technology and the cost savings, resiliency and peace of mind that comes with it.”

SunPower reiterated its guidance for the year of earnings of US$90-110 million and customer additions of 73,000-80,000.

Conference call transcript from Seeking Alpha.

Understanding the evolving customer demands of residential solar PV

7 September 2022
The demand for rooftop solar PV is soaring, driven by falling costs of the technology against energy crises that are gripping countries globally. But while an increasing number of households turn to solar to generate their own electricity, there is now a need for more specialist equipment, technologies and services to ensure the solar transition can reach as many customers as possible. Delivering these is now a major challenge for rooftop solar installers. This webinar will analyse the characteristics of the rooftop solar market, discussing how the products, logistics, installation and servicing of solar systems has evolved in line with consumer demands.
