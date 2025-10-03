Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

SunStrong raises US$900 million to refinance SunPower residential portfolio

By JP Casey
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Americas

Latest

Madison Energy Infrastructure buys NextEra Energy Resources’ distributed PV business

News

EDF and Enlight advance solar-plus-storage projects in the US

News

SunStrong raises US$900 million to refinance SunPower residential portfolio

News

US solar manufacturing under the microscope at PV CellTech 2025

News

Chinese government policies and production cuts to drive up module prices—Wood Mackenzie

News

NEM data spotlight: Solar generation surges 18% in September as Australia enters spring

Features, Long Reads

Spain’s Trabede, Greening Group to build solar module recycling plant

News

India has 171GW/279GW solar cell and module manufacturing capacity under construction

News

EU to lose 5% of solar workforce in 2025 as ‘job-intensive’ residential market contracts

News

Perovskite-based PV technologies could dominate within a decade, says Qcells CTO

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The financing is backed by a 528MW solar portfolio in the US. Credit: SunPower

US renewable energy services provider SunStrong Management has raised US$900 million to refinance a “large portfolio” of residential solar assets developed by SunPower.

The financing takes the form of an asset-backed securitisation (ABS), a form of fundraising backed by assets, in this case a 528MW solar portfolio, split across 18 states, currently managed by SunStrong. The deal was closed on 30 September, with money raised in four phases, and was heralded as “another significant milestone” for the company by its leadership, which offers management and servicing of existing solar projects.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

“This landmark ABS securitisation is the culmination of SunStrong’s work to create an independent servicing model on one hand, and a uniquely scaled residential solar portfolio on the other,” said Spencer Hunsberger, head of energy origination at ATLAS SP Partners, which served as the sole structuring agent and joint bookrunner for the transaction.

The deal represents that latest positive development for SunPower, which was pushed to the brink last year after breaching a credit agreement, and having to file for bankruptcy. In the year since, the company was acquired by Somplete Solaria, and acquired US residential installer Sunder, enabling the company to claim that it now operated the US’ fifth-largest residential solar company, by installed megawatts.

Following the US$900 million deal, SunStrong now owns a fleet of over 110,000 residential solar loans and leases in the US, with a combined capacity of 1GW. The company also has a further 19MW of community solar assets, although Wood Mackenzie and the Coalition for Community Solar Access (CCSA) have revised down their forecasts for the pace of new community solar additions by 8% since the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) in July.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media will host the 12th edition of the Solar & Storage Finance USA event on 21-22 October 2025 in New York. Panellists will discuss the fate of US solar and storage in a post-subsidy world, the evolving economics of standalone BESS and de-risking solar and storage supply chains.

Attendees are encouraged to respond to an anonymous survey on the US solar and storage sector, that will shape discussions at the summit. Tickets for the event are available on the official website.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

21 October 2025
New York, USA
Returning for its 12th edition, Solar and Storage Finance USA Summit remains the annual event where decision-makers at the forefront of solar and storage projects across the United States and capital converge. Featuring the most active solar and storage transactors, join us for a packed two-days of deal-making, learning and networking.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

25 November 2025
Warsaw, Poland
Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe continues to be the place to leverage a network that has been made over more than 10 years, to build critical partnerships to develop solar projects throughout the region.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2027 and beyond.
More Info
americas, finance, residential solar, ssfusa, sunpower, SunStrong Management, us

Read Next

nextera energy

Madison Energy Infrastructure buys NextEra Energy Resources’ distributed PV business

October 3, 2025
Renewables developer Madison Energy Infrastructure has bought the US distributed generation assets of NextEra Energy Resources.
The Apex Solar project has a capacity of 105MW. Image: Enlight Energy

EDF and Enlight advance solar-plus-storage projects in the US

October 3, 2025
EDF Renewables and Enlight Renewable Energy have advanced solar-plus-storage projects in New Mexico and Arizona.
Image: Solar Media

US solar manufacturing under the microscope at PV CellTech 2025

October 3, 2025
The US solar manufacturing industry is feeling bullish, despite the policy whiplash inflicted over the summer and the increased pressure on US solar supply chains.
LONGi offices.

Chinese government policies and production cuts to drive up module prices—Wood Mackenzie

October 3, 2025
Chinese government policies and supply-side production cuts will drive a significant increase in solar and storage component costs.
QCells perovskite

Perovskite-based PV technologies could dominate within a decade, says Qcells CTO

October 2, 2025
PV products using perovskite technology could assume a dominant position within the next ten years, according to module producer Qcells' CTO.
Pine_Gate_Renewables_Collier_Site

Blue Ridge Power to lay off over 500 employees in North Carolina

October 1, 2025
North Carolina-based engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company Blue Ridge Power has laid off more than 500 of its employees at two locations.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Spain’s Trabede, Greening Group to build solar module recycling plant

News

Blue Ridge Power to lay off over 500 employees in North Carolina

News

FRV Australia brings 300MW solar PV power plant with Microsoft PPA to full operation

News

India has 171GW/279GW solar cell and module manufacturing capacity under construction

News

Perovskite-based PV technologies could dominate within a decade, says Qcells CTO

News

Keeping the faith in US solar manufacturing

Features, Interviews

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
Manila, Philippines

PV CellTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

Solar Media Events
October 21, 2025
New York, USA

The Relevance of Project Customisation for Latin America’s Successful Adoption of BESS Technologies

Upcoming Webinars
October 23, 2025
10am CLT / 3pm BST

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
November 25, 2025
Warsaw, Poland
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.