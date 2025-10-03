SunStrong raises US$900 million to refinance SunPower residential portfolio

“This landmark ABS securitisation is the culmination of SunStrong’s work to create an independent servicing model on one hand, and a uniquely scaled residential solar portfolio on the other,” said Spencer Hunsberger, head of energy origination at ATLAS SP Partners, which served as the sole structuring agent and joint bookrunner for the transaction.

The deal represents that latest positive development for SunPower, which was pushed to the brink last year after breaching a credit agreement, and having to file for bankruptcy. In the year since, the company was acquired by Somplete Solaria, and acquired US residential installer Sunder, enabling the company to claim that it now operated the US’ fifth-largest residential solar company, by installed megawatts.

Following the US$900 million deal, SunStrong now owns a fleet of over 110,000 residential solar loans and leases in the US, with a combined capacity of 1GW. The company also has a further 19MW of community solar assets, although Wood Mackenzie and the Coalition for Community Solar Access (CCSA) have revised down their forecasts for the pace of new community solar additions by 8% since the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) in July.

