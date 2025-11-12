Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

SunPower continues expansion with Ambia Solar acquisition

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
November 12, 2025
Markets & Finance, Companies
Americas

Latest

Mooreast begins study to build up to 500MW floating renewables in Timor-Leste

News

SunPower continues expansion with Ambia Solar acquisition

News

NEM data spotlight: Australia’s solar PV sector achieves record October performance with 4,715GWh

News

SFI starts work on 1GW solar project in Ghana, country’s largest

News

INDIA ROUND-UP: Emmvee launches IPO and ACME, Reliance secure FDRE tender

News

Philippines awards over 6GW of solar capacity, over 1GW of solar-plus-storage, in latest auction

News

Sunrun’s ‘storage-first’ strategy sees green shoots in Q3

News

Hassan Allam, Infinity Power to develop 1.2GW solar, 720MWh energy storage projects in Egypt

News

Pacific Energy, Horizon Power sign 20-year PPA for solar hybrid in Western Australia

News

Australia’s SunDrive Solar bags AU$25.3 million ARENA funding for copper-based solar cells

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Residential solar panels from SunPower
The signing of a non-binding letter of intent comes less than two months after the acquisition of Sunder. Image: SunPower.

US solar installer SunPower has continued its expansion in the residential market with the acquisition of Utah-based residential installer Ambia Solar.

The companies have signed a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) for US$37.5 million in equity. The transaction is forecast to be closed in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

This is the second residential installer acquisition from SunPower in over two months, after the acquisition of Sunder in September 2025. According to the company, Ambia ranks as the 19th solar company in terms of installed volume.

SunPower continues its revival after the brand was rescued from bankruptcy last year following an acquisition by Complete Solaria, which eventually took on the SunPower name earlier in the year.

The acquisitions of both Sunder and Ambia Solar more than doubles the operations of SunPower – from 841 sales reps to 2,027 – and its presence across the US, from 22 states to 45 states.

“After our deal is closed, Conner Ruggio [Ambia’s founding CEO] will run our Blue Raven division, which Ambia will be merged into – appropriate, given that Ambia spun out of Blue Raven in 2022. Steve Erickson, the SunPower veteran who righted the ship as Blue Raven’s leader over the last year, will take over our new Battery Division, which focuses on battery storage and backup, the biggest opportunity in solar right now,” said SunPower CEO, T.J. Rodgers

Rodgers added that “The tangible benefits of the acquisition after closure will show up fully in Q1’26 financial statements, just when the new industry will be challenged with the ITC loss for homeowners, but not for Third Party Ownership, aka TPO-funded transactions.”

The investment tax credit (ITC) loss for homeowners referred to by Rodgers is one of many changes brought forward by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) in July 2025, which will negatively impact the US residential solar segment in the coming years, according to analyst Wood Mackenzie.

In its research, Wood Mackenzie highlighted that third-party-owned (TPO) systems would be “a major upside” due to these systems still being eligible for Section 48 ITC after 2025.

“Fortunately, Ambia’s backlog will be 72% TPO at the close. This proposed acquisition reinforces SunPower’s existing financial forecasts to achieve record revenue and operating income in Q4’25, and to remain profitable in the double-jeopardy Q1’26 quarter,” explained Rodgers.

Deployment of residential solar capacity has so far decreased in 2025 compared to the previous year, with less than 2.2GW installed in the first half of 2025. The segment saw nearly 2.4GW additions during the same period in 2024.

acquisition, letter of intent, residential solar, sunpower, us

Read Next

Sunrun solar panels.

Sunrun’s ‘storage-first’ strategy sees green shoots in Q3

November 11, 2025
Sunrun has posted revenue of US$724.6 million in the third quarter of this year, marking the third consecutive quarter of growth this year.
The company expects to complete the competitive bidding process within 45 days through the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. Image: Pine Gate Renewables.

Pine Gate files for bankruptcy, seeks buyers for 10GWdc pipeline

November 10, 2025
Pine Gate Renewables has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to pursue a court-supervised sale of its solar and energy storage portfolio, along with its independent power producer (IPP) platform.  
Arevon Energy's Vikings solar-plus-storage project.

Swath of US solar and storage projects face political ‘limbo’ – SEIA

November 10, 2025
US solar and storage projects totalling 116GW could be at risk from political disruption, according to new analysis from the Solar Energy Industries Association.
Polysilicon prices continue to remain at low prices. Image: Wacker

US includes silicon, tellurium on list of critical minerals

November 7, 2025
The US Geological Survey (USGS) has released the 2025 List of Critical Minerals, which includes silicon and tellurium.
Ribbon cutting of the Sitllhouse PV plant in Texas with Matrix Renewables and SOLV Energy delegates

Matrix Renewables, SOLV Energy power 284MW PV plant in Texas

November 7, 2025
Independent power producer (IPP) Matrix Renewables has completed the construction of a 284MW solar PV plant in Texas.
A SolarEdge battery manufacturing facility in South Korea.

SolarEdge ships 1.47GW of inverters in Q3 amid optimism for C&I sales

November 6, 2025
Inverter manufacturer SolarEdge sold close to 1.5GW of inverters in the third quarter of the year, driving revenue of US$340.2 million.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Pine Gate files for bankruptcy, seeks buyers for 10GWdc pipeline

News

SFI starts work on 1GW solar project in Ghana, country’s largest

News

Swath of US solar and storage projects face political ‘limbo’ – SEIA

News

INDIA ROUND-UP: Emmvee launches IPO and ACME, Reliance secure FDRE tender

News

NEM data spotlight: Australia’s solar PV sector achieves record October performance with 4,715GWh

News

Sunrun’s ‘storage-first’ strategy sees green shoots in Q3

News

Upcoming Events

Powering Certainty: Bankable Energy Storage, with Elementa 2 Pro from Trina Storage

Upcoming Webinars
November 12, 2025
10am PST / 1pm EST

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
November 25, 2025
Warsaw, Poland

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
December 2, 2025
Málaga, Spain

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

Large Scale Solar Europe

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Lisbon, Portugal