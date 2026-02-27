Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Sunrun solar installs fall in Q4 despite 45% revenue growth

By Shreeyashi Ojha
February 27, 2026
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Americas

Latest

Endesa commissions 131MW agriPV portfolio alongside Spanish archaeological site

News

Sunrun solar installs fall in Q4 despite 45% revenue growth

News

Daqo New Energy cuts losses and revenues in 2025 as polysilicon sector shifts

News

Philippines calls for energy storage at all large-scale renewables plants

News

Scatec begins construction on 130MW solar PV plant in Colombia as financial close reached

News

Yindjibarndi Energy Corporation launches EOI for renewable energy offtake in Western Australia’s Pilbara

News

Where next for the US solar tariff whack-a-mole game?

Features, Editors' Blog

MacLean-Fogg acquires OMCO Solar

News

EIA: US to add record 43.4GW of new utility-scale solar PV capacity in 2026

News

PV project power loss doubled in last five years – Raptor Maps

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
For the fourth quarter of 2025, Sunrun’s solar capacity installed in the fourth quarter totalled 216MW, down 11% from the same period in 2024. Image: Sunrun.
Sunrun’s solar capacity installed in the fourth quarter totalled 216MW, down 11% from the same period in 2024. Image: Sunrun.

Despite posting strong revenue growth for 2025, US residential solar and energy storage installer Sunrun reported a decline in quarterly solar installation, as the company continued to pivot towards a storage-led model. 

For the fourth quarter of 2025, Sunrun installed 216MW of solar PV capacity, down 11% from the same period in 2024 and from the 239MW of new residential solar capacity it added in Q3 2025. The firm also installed 5% less energy storage capacity year-on-year, with deployments reaching 371MWh. 

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

For the full year of 2025, Sunrun reported revenue of US$2.96 billion, up 45% year-on-year, continuing to expand its customer base despite a decline in quarterly installation volumes. 

In the fourth quarter, revenue rose 124% to US$1.16 billion, driven primarily by energy systems and product sales, which increased 433% year-on-year to US$692.3 million. 

Chief financial officer Danny Abajian said the company exceeded the midpoint of its cash generation guidance for 2025 and improved full-year margins to 7%, up six percentage points from 2024. Sunrun also reduced recourse debt by US$148 million and increased unrestricted cash by US$248 million over the year. 

Distributed power plant expansion and strategic agreements 

The company has installed more than 237,000 solar and storage systems, representing around 4GWh of networked storage capacity. During 2025, its distributed power plant fleet dispatched nearly 18GWh to grids across the US, with a combined peak output exceeding 400MW. By the end of the fourth quarter, more than 106,000 customers were enrolled across 18 distributed power plant programmes. 

In December, Sunrun closed a joint venture with New York-listed investor HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI) to finance more than 300MW of capacity across over 40,000 residential systems, with up to US$500 million in structured equity commitments over 18 months. 

The company also announced a multi-year partnership with NRG Energy in Texas to combine solar-plus-storage systems with tailored retail electricity plans, supporting the creation of a 1GW virtual power plant by 2035. Separately, Sunrun completed a targeted distributed power plant dispatch season with Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) , using more than 1,000 solar-plus-storage systems to relieve local grid constraints in California. 

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2028 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2026

13 October 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 13-14 October 2026 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023, 2024 and 2025 were a sell out success and 2026 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

24 November 2026
Warsaw, Poland
More Info
behind-the-meter energy storage, finance, solar pv, sunrun, us

Read Next

A Daqo New Energy facility.

Daqo New Energy cuts losses and revenues in 2025 as polysilicon sector shifts

February 27, 2026
Daqo New Energy cut its financial losses and its revenues in 2025 as China’s efforts to moderate its polysilicon industry began to take effect.
The hybrid power plant will be developed in the mineral-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia. Image: YEC.

Yindjibarndi Energy Corporation launches EOI for renewable energy offtake in Western Australia’s Pilbara

February 27, 2026
YEC has opened an EOI process for commercial and industrial customers seeking renewable energy offtake in Pilbara,Western Australia.
A Waaree manufacturing facility.
Premium

Where next for the US solar tariff whack-a-mole game?

February 26, 2026
Analysis: As new duties threaten to block PV producers from India, Laos and Indonesia from the US market, the outcome of the Section 232 polysilicon investigation could put an end to the question of who will be next.
OMCO Solar's backrails at RE+ 2023. Image: Jonathan Tourino Jacobo via PV Tech

MacLean-Fogg acquires OMCO Solar

February 26, 2026
US engineering and manufacturing company MacLean-Fogg has acquired solar PV tracker and fixed-tilt solutions manufacturer OMCO Solar.
A Solar Proponent solar-plus-storage project.

EIA: US to add record 43.4GW of new utility-scale solar PV capacity in 2026

February 26, 2026
Developers are forecast to add a record 43.4GW of new solar PV capacity to the US power system in 2026, according to the EIA.
A PV project.

PV project power loss doubled in last five years – Raptor Maps

February 26, 2026
Power loss at solar PV projects has more than doubled in the last five years despite maturing markets and advancing technology, according to new data from US-based  solar asset analysis firm Raptor Maps.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

MacLean-Fogg acquires OMCO Solar

News

Octopus acquires California solar-plus-storage project as part of US$1 billion investment

News

Indian PV manufacturers downplay impact of 125% preliminary US countervailing duty

News

US clean energy finance matured in 2025 despite policy tightening, says Crux

News

Where next for the US solar tariff whack-a-mole game?

Features, Editors' Blog

EIA: US to add record 43.4GW of new utility-scale solar PV capacity in 2026

News

Upcoming Events

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 3, 2026
Málaga, Spain