News

Sunrun to use SolarEdge’s ‘Energy Hub’ inverter for residential smart energy installations

By Mark Osborne

Sunrun to use SolarEdge's 'Energy Hub' inverter for residential smart energy installations

SolarEdge’s Energy Hub inverter is already paired with Sunrun’s, ‘Brightbox’ energy storage system as it uses a battery system from LG Chem.

Leading US residential solar installer Sunrun has settled on adopting SolarEdge Technologies’ ‘Energy Hub’ inverter to enable greater integration of future smart energy devices for home energy optimisation and EV applications.

SolarEdge’s Energy Hub inverter is already paired with Sunrun’s, ‘Brightbox’ energy storage system as it uses a battery system from LG Chem.

“We’re expanding our new supply agreement with SolarEdge and advancing our shared vision to accelerate the adoption of innovative, smart energy technologies to power a future that runs on the sun,” said Lynn Jurich, co-founder and CEO of Sunrun.

“Sunrun using the SolarEdge Energy Hub will help drive the adoption of more affordable and reliable electricity, powered by home solar and batteries.”

With the acquisition of former rival, Vivint Solar, Sunrun has access to more than 550,000 customers and noted in its third quarter 2020 financial results that battery installations had increased more than 45% versus the previous year.

The company had also previously noted that by the end Q3 2020, it had deployed more than 13,000 Brightbox systems across the US.

Sunrun is also expanding into providing utilities with dispatch energy contracts as battery storage adoption increases.

The Energy Hub inverter is designed to support up to 200% DC oversizing and can power part of or an entire home, up to 200A, during grid outages.

Between May and September 2020, existing Brightbox customers had powered essential needs during grid outages for a total of 7,583 hours, the equivalent of 315 days.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

