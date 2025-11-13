Subscribe To Premium
‘Sunshot Programme could reshape Australia from a solar consumer to a manufacturing hub’

By Shreeyashi Ojha
November 13, 2025
Manufacturing, Fab & Facilities, Materials, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

'Sunshot Programme could reshape Australia from a solar consumer to a manufacturing hub'

News

Scaling solar in the Nordics – and lessons for Europe 

Features, Guest Blog

FTC Solar acquires Alpha Steel, revenue up 157% in Q3 2025

News

Australia eyes solar independence with first domestic ingot and wafer production

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Atlas Renewable Energy powers 201MW PV plant in Colombia

News

Voltalia powers 126MW solar PV plant in Uzbekistan, co-located wind, BESS on the way

News

Australia: 350MW of utility-scale solar enters AEMO's Market Management System

News

Nextracker becomes 'Nextpower' in strategic shift

News

Economic and demographic trends to create opportunities for solar as world becomes 'thirsty for energy'

News

Qcells furloughs 1,000 US employees following detention of solar cells by US Customs

News
Solar PV array system
“With renewable-powered production and transparent sourcing, we can offer wafers that attract a green premium,” said Hurll. Image: Unsplash.

Building an end-to-end solar manufacturing supply chain has become a “strategic imperative” for Australia, Stellar PV CEO Louise Hurll told PV Tech, describing it as a “transformational opportunity” for the nation to evolve from a consumer of clean energy technology into a global supplier. 

In an interview for PV Tech Premium, Hurll said Australia’s heavy reliance on imports – particularly from China, which produces over 90% of the world’s polysilicon and 98% of its wafers – exposes its renewable energy ambitions to global supply disruptions. 

“We ship our quartz overseas to be processed, and by the time it returns as finished panels, its value has multiplied many times over,” she said. “With abundant renewable energy, strong ESG standards, and world-class research, Australia can capture that value at home.” 

Hurll emphasised that the government’s AU$1 billion (US$653 million) Solar Sunshot Programme, administered by Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA), is essential to establishing domestic production. Stellar PV received AU$4.7 million in ARENA funding for feasibility and front-end engineering studies, which Hurll described as “a huge jump start” that has helped attract private investors by demonstrating government commitment. 

“Private investment alone could not have brought us this far,” she noted. “Every successful solar manufacturing nation has relied on strong government support – from China’s industrial policy to the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Sunshot gives Australia the same foundation to build competitive manufacturing at scale.” 

Hurll said the programme marks a turning point for Australia, shifting it from a leader in solar deployment to a hub for solar manufacturing. “Australia helped pioneer modern solar cell technology, yet much of the manufacturing went offshore. Sunshot is helping to rebuild that capability.” 

While technical barriers are low, the key challenges lie in establishing the industrial base and navigating long approval timelines. Hurll believes success will come from leveraging Australia’s clean energy advantage, reliable trade access to the US and Europe, and a growing global preference for traceable, low-carbon materials. 

“With renewable-powered production and transparent sourcing, we can offer wafers that attract a green premium,” she said. “This is about turning Australia’s natural strengths into long-term economic leadership in the solar supply chain.” 

Read our full interview with Louise Hurll (subscription required). 

Image: Alight AB

Scaling solar in the Nordics – and lessons for Europe 

November 13, 2025
Forget any preconceptions about solar power in the Nordics; the cold, seasonally dark region is fast becoming a solar success story, writes Annelie Westén.
“The programme is a transformational opportunity for Australia to move from being a consumer of clean technology to a global supplier,” says Louise Hurll.
Premium

Australia eyes solar independence with first domestic ingot and wafer production

November 13, 2025
PV Talk: Stellar PV has been awarded government funding for its plan to open a solar ingot and wafer plant in Australia. The company’s CEO Louise Hurll tells Shreeyashi Ojha why the time is right for Australia to develop its upstream manufacturing capacity.
Image: Recurrent Energy.

Australia: 350MW of utility-scale solar enters AEMO’s Market Management System

November 13, 2025
Recurrent Energy's 150MW Carwarp Solar Farm in Victoria and Global Power Generation (GPG) Australia's 200MW Glenellen Solar Farm in New South Wales have registered with AEMO’s Market Management System.
Nextracker becomes 'Nextpower' in strategic shift

November 12, 2025

Nextracker becomes ‘Nextpower’ in strategic shift

November 12, 2025
Nextracker has rebranded itself as ‘Nextpower’ to reflect what the company said was its evolution from solar tracker supplier to a “full-platform” provider of integrated energy solutions.
STS's Stefano N. Granata
Premium

Back contact solar technology: from premium niche to mainstream contender

November 12, 2025
PV Talk: Stefano N. Granata of STS discusses the growing momentum behind back contact cell technology as manufacturers and investors embrace higher-efficiency solutions.
According to the company, the funds will help Infinity Power, a subsidiary of Infinity, add around 3GW of renewable capacity across key African markets. Image: EBRD.

EBRD boosts equity in Infinity to US$141.5m to expand renewable capacity across Africa

November 12, 2025
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has increased its equity stake in Infinity by US$40 million.
Qcells furloughs 1,000 US employees following detention of solar cells by US Customs

News

Nextracker becomes 'Nextpower' in strategic shift

News

NEM data spotlight: Australia's solar PV sector achieves record October performance with 4,715GWh

News

Australia: 350MW of utility-scale solar enters AEMO's Market Management System

News

INDIA ROUND-UP: Emmvee launches IPO and ACME, Reliance secure FDRE tender

News

SFI starts work on 1GW solar project in Ghana, country's largest

News

