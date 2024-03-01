Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Supply chain audit law blocked by EU member states, SolarPower Europe urges approval

By Will Norman
Policy, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Materials
Europe

Latest

Module procurement should be based on effective dollar per watt, not cost, says Anza CEO

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Supply chain audit law blocked by EU member states, SolarPower Europe urges approval

News

Aiko Solar adds two products to n-type ABC module series

News

SMA Solar sales increase 78.6% in 2023

News

Enfinity Global bags further €25 million for 134MW Italian PV portfolio

News

ARR and Apollo invest US$30 million into Apex’s Angelo solar farm in Texas

News

Better Energy and Fujifilm sign PPA for 107MW Danish solar farm

News

Grenergy secures €175 million to fund 300MW Spanish PV portfolio

News

Recurrent Energy closes financing on 119MW Mexico PV plant

News

Alantra Solar secures €50 million for 1.8GW solar portfolio

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD) faced opposition led by Germany’s Free Democratic Party. Image: Flickr.

EU member states blocked a proposed directive this week (28th Feb) requiring companies to audit their supply chains for forced labour or environmental damage. The proposal would have likely been consequential for the solar PV industry, which is plagued by allegations of forced labour in the production of polysilicon and other upstream components.

The Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD) faced opposition led by Germany’s Free Democratic Party (FDP), Reuters reported on Wednesday, and failed to get the “qualified majority” of 15 votes needed to pass. The directive would then have gone to a vote in the European Parliament.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The CSDDD is designed to come into force in 2027 and would apply to EU companies with over 500 employees and a net worldwide turnover of €150 million (US$162 million). It would require companies to audit their own supply chains and report to nationally appointed authorities, which would be supervised by the European Commission.

According to Reuters’ reporting, the FDP said that the CSDDD would burden businesses with excessive bureaucracy.

Solar supply chains

In a response to an enquiry from PV Tech for this story, Anett Ludwig, head of supply chains at PV trade association SolarPower Europe, said: “We would urge member states to land a deal within this mandate. The CSDDD will help ensure legislative coherence with the Forced Labour Ban. These are key tools in upholding European sustainability values. In addition, companies need legislative certainty to effectively and efficiently manage their compliance requirements.”

The Forced Labour Ban was proposed and approved by EU committees last October, but is yet to be passed into law.

In recent weeks, some members of the European solar PV industry have called for greater legislative attention to be paid to alleged forced labour in the solar supply chain – specifically, the alleged exploitation of the Uyghur Muslim community in Xinjiang province, China.

Last month the European Solar Manufacturing Council (ESMC) – whose members include Norwegian solar wafer producer Nexwafe, US thin film cadmium telluride (CdTe) module manufacturer First Solar and Swiss solar manufacturer Meyer Burger – held a conference at which speakers called on the EU to ban any products from entering its market which could not prove that their supply chains were free from any forced labour.

The event called for a ‘reversal of the burden of proof’ whereby exporting companies would need to prove that their supply chains are clean, rather than the importing government. This principle underpins the US’ Uyghur Forced Labour Prevention Act (UFLPA), and the CSDDD would seemingly implement a similar framework.

The UFLPA led to around 2GW worth of solar module shipment delays in 2022, according to US customs.

Data shows that around 35% of the world’s polysilicon is produced in Xinjiang province, and speakers at the ESMC event last month claimed that there were “no valid means” for companies to effectively investigate conditions in the region, either in terms of labour practises or environmental impact.

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
c-si manufacturing, china, europe, european union, forced labour, solarpower europe, supply chain transparency

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Sunova Solar to invest in 9GW solar cell plant in China

News

Better Energy and Fujifilm sign PPA for 107MW Danish solar farm

News

Anza launches solar PV module procurement evaluation platform

News

Recycled glass from panels verified suitable new high-grade PV glass ‘for the first time’

Features, Long Reads, News

Engie bags US$1 billion for 1GW US solar PV portfolio

News

First Solar added 6.8GW of module capacity in 2023

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
March 12, 2024
Frankfurt, Germany

Drive your utility solar success with Trina Solar’s Upgraded Vertex N 700W+ modules

Upcoming Webinars
March 13, 2024
9am EDT / 1pm GMT / 2pm CET

Energy Storage Summit USA 2024

Solar Media Events
March 19, 2024
Texas, USA

Unlocking the C&I rooftop market with Sunman’s lightweight solar applications

Upcoming Webinars
March 20, 2024
10am CET

Global PV manufacturing revival: key players beyond China in the terawatt era?

Upcoming Webinars
March 21, 2024
4pm (GMT)
© Solar Media Limited 2024