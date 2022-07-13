Subscribe
Svea Solar, Wallbox partner to add EV charging solutions to home solar offering

By Liam Stoker
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Europe

Svea will offer its solar customers EV charging solutions as part of a holistic energy ecosystem. Image: Svea Solar.

European home solar installer Svea Solar has partnered with EV charging manufacturer Wallbox to add the technology class to its home solar solution.

Svea will now offer EV charging to prospective solar installs in Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Spain in a bid to “complement users’ home energy ecosystem”, the companies said.

Wallbox’s EV charging software, Eco-Smart, allows users with a solar rooftop installation to dictate that charging occurs only using power generated by the solar system or to combine surplus solar power with that from the grid.

Erik Martinson, CEO at Svea Solar, said that the energy crisis gripping countries throughout Europe had led to a surge in customer interest in becoming more self-sufficient with their energy, including that of EV charging.

“Combined with our ecosystem of solar panels, batteries and renewable energy contracts, our consumers can drastically decrease their expenses and increase the amount of clean energy,” Martinson said.

Speaking exclusively to PV Tech Premium earlier this year, Martinson said that consumer demand for more sustainable – and cheaper – energy solutions was driving demand for more holistic energy ecosystem products, playing into the installer’s ambition to lead Europe’s residential solar market.

The deal also plays into the trend of partnerships combining rooftop solar with EV charging, as previously evidenced by last year’s tie-up between US residential solar installer Sunrun and automotive giant Ford, centred around the use of Ford’s F-150 Lightning EV as a back-up power source.

Svea Solar also recently confirmed that it would be expanding to the US market, extending the home solar partnership it maintains in Europe with furniture retailer IKEA to select US states.

PV ModuleTech EMEA

29 November 2022
PV ModuleTech EMEA in Madrid on 29-30 November 2022 will address the factors underpinning the changing PV module landscape, gathering together all the key stakeholders across the value-chain from module production to field testing. Join us for presentations from the leading players in the sector, clearly identifying the opportunities and challenges set to impact module supply to Europe and the Middle-East over the next few years.
electric vehicles, energy crisis, european solar, ev charging, home solar, solar energy, svea solar, wallbox

‘The time for rhetoric is over’: US solar companies demand movement on budget bill

July 12, 2022
Hundreds of US solar and energy storage companies have implored US lawmakers to pass a budget reconciliation bill containing solar downstream and manufacturing supports.

Polysilicon pricing enters hockey stick-growth territory as US$45/kg threshold looms

July 8, 2022
Solar polysilicon prices jumped by a further 4% this week, fuelling industry assessments that prices will soon jump above the RMB300/kg (US$44.74/kg) barrier.

2.2GW of solar successful in UK’s latest renewables auction

July 7, 2022
More than 2GW of solar has won contracts in the UK’s latest renewables auction clearing at a strike price of £53.40/MWh (US$64.19/MWh).

SSE-backed Renewco acquires 2GW US solar, energy storage pipeline

July 7, 2022
Scotland-based renewables developer Renewco Power has acquired a 2GW pipeline of US-based solar and energy storage assets from Beaufort Rosemary.
PV Tech Premium

How solar R&D spending hit record levels to advance a TOPCon transition

July 6, 2022
Mark Osborne assesses solar research and development spends of the last decade, contextualising the industry’s current transition to TOPCon and how it has been driven.

R.Power seeking equity capital raise to fund European solar PV growth plans

July 6, 2022
Polish developer R.Power is seeking a primary equity capital raise to fund its future growth plans in several European countries.

