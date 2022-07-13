Svea Solar, Wallbox partner to add EV charging solutions to home solar offering

Svea will offer its solar customers EV charging solutions as part of a holistic energy ecosystem. Image: Svea Solar.

European home solar installer Svea Solar has partnered with EV charging manufacturer Wallbox to add the technology class to its home solar solution.

Svea will now offer EV charging to prospective solar installs in Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Spain in a bid to “complement users’ home energy ecosystem”, the companies said.

Wallbox’s EV charging software, Eco-Smart, allows users with a solar rooftop installation to dictate that charging occurs only using power generated by the solar system or to combine surplus solar power with that from the grid.

Erik Martinson, CEO at Svea Solar, said that the energy crisis gripping countries throughout Europe had led to a surge in customer interest in becoming more self-sufficient with their energy, including that of EV charging.

“Combined with our ecosystem of solar panels, batteries and renewable energy contracts, our consumers can drastically decrease their expenses and increase the amount of clean energy,” Martinson said.

Speaking exclusively to PV Tech Premium earlier this year, Martinson said that consumer demand for more sustainable – and cheaper – energy solutions was driving demand for more holistic energy ecosystem products, playing into the installer’s ambition to lead Europe’s residential solar market.

The deal also plays into the trend of partnerships combining rooftop solar with EV charging, as previously evidenced by last year’s tie-up between US residential solar installer Sunrun and automotive giant Ford, centred around the use of Ford’s F-150 Lightning EV as a back-up power source.

Svea Solar also recently confirmed that it would be expanding to the US market, extending the home solar partnership it maintains in Europe with furniture retailer IKEA to select US states.