Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

California governor vetoes school and apartment buildings self-consumption bill

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Policy
Americas

Latest

Bringing solar availability assumptions back down to earth: the case for adjusting to 97%

Features, Guest Blog

California governor vetoes school and apartment buildings self-consumption bill

News

New Mexico approves US$942 million bond for Ebon Solar cell manufacturing plant

News

SEG Solar breaks ground on 5GW TOPCon vertically integrated PV plant in Indonesia

News

TotalEnergies commissions 1.2GW Texas solar-plus-storage portfolio

News

Heliene closes US$50 million tax credit deal to support US manufacturing plans

News

Meyer Berger delays H1 2024 results to October, reports falling sales figures in preliminary results

News

Trump win unlikely to have significant impact on energy transition

News

How solar projects are tackling power market challenges

Features, Guest Blog

DeterTech on its security solutions for the solar PV market

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Building complex in the US state of New York with solar panels installed atop of it
California’s Senate Bill 1374 was aimed to allow multi-residential buildings to use self-consumption of its solar PV panels. Image: DSD Renewables.

California governor, Gavin Newsom, has vetoed a bill that would have allowed schools and apartment buildings to use self-consumption of solar PV.

Authored by senator Josh Becker, Senate Bill (SB) 1374 was supposed to accelerate local solar adoption and revert a prior decision from the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) that prevented schools and apartment buildings, among others, to be able to use solar PV built on their properties.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The bill was aimed to revert the CPUC decision that forced customers of multiple meters on the same property to sell their self-generated solar capacity to utilities at low rates, while buying it back at higher rates, according to Becker.

Newsom requested that the CPUC revise—no later than 1 July 2025—electric rate tariffs for customers of multi-residential and non-residential buildings, including schools, with solar PV systems installed on their property to allow for account-level netting. In its veto to SB 1374, Newsom argued that “this bill would increase the amount that most customers would pay for their own electric service to provide a rate subsidy to certain customers, and public schools, that install solar PV systems on their property.”

“In rejecting Senate Bill 1374, California misses a big opportunity to help schools lower their energy costs,” said Edson Perez, California lead at industry association Advanced Energy United. “This bill would have empowered schools to maximise solar and storage investments, crucial for reducing energy costs that could have been reinvested back into classrooms, and fostered more learning opportunities for students.”

This is the latest setback for solar PV in the state of California in the past few years. Earlier this year the CPUC passed a utility-backed programme for community solar that is expected to add much less PV capacity than would have been added through a plan proposed by the Coalition for Community Solar Access (CCSA). CCSA’s programme was supported by a broad coalition of environmental justice groups, ratepayer advocates, labour and the building industry association.

On the residential segment, the implementation of California’s net energy metering 3.0 is not only expected to slow down the growth of added capacity in 2024, but led to the loss of 17,000 jobs in the state in 2023, according to trade association the California Solar and Storage Association (CALSSA).

“California should be in the golden age of solar, but our state’s regulators—backed by powerful utilities that fear solar competition—are intent on halting California’s clean energy progress,” said Bernadette Del Chiaro, executive director at CALSSA.

Del Chiaro added: “By vetoing SB 1374, governor Newsom reaffirmed the CPUC’s shortsighted decision. It is yet another step in the wrong direction and sign that California still is not serious about being a worldwide leader in affordable clean energy.”

Newsom passes bidirectional EV bill

On the same day as Newsom vetoed SB 1374, the Californian governor passed bill SB 59, which will allow electric vehicle (EV) owners to use their EV batteries to power their homes.

With this legislation that allows EVs the use of bidirectional charging, California follows the steps of Maryland, which was the first US state to pass legislation pertaining to vehicle-to-grid charging, requiring utilities to allow EVs with bidirectional chargers to connect to the distribution grid.

“SB 59 will accelerate the transition to bidirectional charging so that EVs can provide clean energy to homes, slash utility bills, and stabilise the grid,” said Senator Nancy Skinner, who backed the bill.

During a senate committee in April 2023, Skinner called for all EV manufacturers to make bidirectional charging possible, allowing the batteries to be used as energy storage devices for homes or businesses.

“Bidirectional capabilities in BEVs have the potential to improve customer energy reliability, resiliency and demand management during electric grid stress events, while supporting our state’s transition to zero-emission transportation,” wrote Newsom when he signed SB 59. The bill will take effect on 1 January 2025.

bill, california, electric vehicles, gavin newsom, legislation, self-consumption

Read Next

A solar facility in the US state of Massachusetts. Credit: Greg M. Cooper via Borrego Solar and SEIA

SEIA launches draft standard to meet CBP traceability requirements

September 24, 2024
The US Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has launched a draft standard to help US companies meet traceability requirements.
A production plant from US thin-film manufacturer First Solar. Image: First Solar.

WTO establishes dispute panel over clean energy tax credits under US IRA

September 23, 2024
The World Trade Organisation (WTO) has established a dispute panel to assess the compliance of IRA tax credits with WTO rules.
South African PV manufacturing.
Premium

South African PV manufacturers eyeing tier one producers to build new domestic assembly facilities

September 20, 2024
Local PV manufacturers in South Africa are talking with tier one producers to collaborate on local facilities for the South African market.
An Infiniti Energy rooftop project.

Aggreko closes US$66 million in loan financing for distributed solar portfolio

September 12, 2024
Aggreko Energy Transition Solutions has closed US$66 million in loan financing to develop 88.5MW of distributed solar capacity in the US.
Premier Energies cell manufacturing.

India requests comments as it looks to add cells to ALMM

September 10, 2024
India has called for comments on its proposed addition of cells to its Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM).
Rooftop solar panels in the US.

DOE publishes draft roadmap and asks for feedback on grid connections

September 9, 2024
The US Department of Energy (DOE) has published a draft roadmap to reform the grid connection processes for distributed renewable energy.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

DeterTech on its security solutions for the solar PV market

News

Trump win unlikely to have significant impact on energy transition

News

How solar projects are tackling power market challenges

Features, Guest Blog

TotalEnergies commissions 1.2GW Texas solar-plus-storage portfolio

News

Meyer Berger delays H1 2024 results to October, reports falling sales figures in preliminary results

News

California governor vetoes school and apartment buildings self-consumption bill

News

Upcoming Events

The Battery Show North America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

Energy Storage Summit Latin America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 15, 2024
Santiago, Chile

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 22, 2024
New York, USA

Challenges of buying PV modules from a globally diversified supply chain

Upcoming Webinars
October 24, 2024
4pm BST
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.