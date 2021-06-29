Svevind Energy signs MOU with Kazakh government for 45GW renewable plant

Svevind Energy’s enormous 45GW project will power green hydrogen production. Image: Svevind Energy

German Developer Svevind Energy has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Kazakh Invest National Company regarding the planned development of a vast green hydrogen facility powered with solar and wind.

Dresden-based Svevind Energy plans to install solar and wind farms with a combined capacity of 45GW in the predominately steppe areas of Western and Central Kazakhstan.

This generation will then feed 30GW of electrolysers to produce around three million tonnes of green hydrogen every year, which will be either exported to the Eurasian market or used domestically to produce industrial products.

The project is expected to take up to 10 years to become operational, with development through to financing taking around three to five years, while construction and commissioning are expected to take approximately five years.

“Through the development of hydrogen energy, Kazakhstan can get its niche in the world supply of hydrogen”, said Meirzhan Yussupov, chairman of the Board of Kazakh Invest.

“The green hydrogen facilities will lift Kazakhstan among the global leaders of renewable energy and hydrogen at very competitive, ultra-low production costs,” added Svevind CEO Wolfgang Kropp.

Svevind Energy presented its plans to the Kazakh government on 18 and 19 May in Nur-Sultan during a consultation process.