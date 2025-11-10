Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Swath of US solar and storage projects face political ‘limbo’ – SEIA

By Ben Willis
November 10, 2025
Power Plants, Markets & Finance, Policy
Americas

Latest

Pine Gate files for bankruptcy, seeks buyers for 10GWdc pipeline

News

EDF, SPIC and Aramco Power reach financial close on 1.4 GW of projects

News

Swath of US solar and storage projects face political ‘limbo’ – SEIA

News

ReNew gets US$331 million boost from ADB for 2.8GW solar-wind-BESS hybrid renewable plant

News

Western Australia’s Pilbara to become solar tech testbed with AU$45 million ARENA funding

News

EnergyCo shortlists three consortia for New England REZ network operator tender in New South Wales, Australia

News

Australia approves Samsung C&T’s 300MW solar-plus-storage project in 19 days

News

What Sungrow’s Hong Kong IPO suggests about Chinese inverter producer strategies

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

JA Solar, L&T ink 1.2GW PV module supply deal in Uzbekistan

News

Saatvik Green Energy secures solar PV module orders worth INR2.99 billion 

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Arevon Energy's Vikings solar-plus-storage project.
Over 100GW of solar and storage in the US face political disruption despite booming demand for power, SEIA says. Image: Arevon Energy.

US solar and storage projects totalling 116GW could be at risk from political disruption, according to new analysis from the Solar Energy Industries Association.

Data compiled by the US solar trade body reveals that over 500 power projects planned in the US through to 2030 could be under threat from political pushback, accounting for almost half the new generation capacity in the pipeline.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

SEIA said that at a time when demand for power was “skyrocketing”, the US administration was “using every tool at its disposal to slow down solar and storage projects”.

Solar and other clean energy technologies have faced growing political headwinds from president Donald Trump’s government, with the so-called One Big Beautiful Bill passed over the summer scaling back the availability of tax credits brought in under the previous government. This is despite solar and storage being widely regarded as the quickest to meet the burgeoning demand for power from AI, data centres and manufacturing.

Based on an analysis of data from the US Energy Information Administration, SEIA stated that 73GW of solar and 43GW of planned storage projects had not yet received all necessary federal, state, and local permits to proceed and thus faced being stuck in “limbo”.

It said that 18 states have over 50% of their planned electricity capacity at risk of being blocked. Many of these states, including Texas, Virginia, Arizona, and Nevada, are expected to lead the country in data centre growth. For example, in Texas, SEIA said over 44GW of solar and storage projects are at risk between now and 2030, accounting for nearly 40% of the country’s at-risk projects.

In 18 US states, over 50% of projects face being blocked. Source: SEIA Analysis of EIA 860M.

“Despite declaring an ‘energy emergency’, this administration is threatening half of planned power from reaching the grid. America’s solar and storage industry is ready to build, save customers money, and strengthen the grid. We just need Washington to get out of the way,” SEIA said in a statement.

SEIA stated that actions by the administration, including enhanced federal permitting rules, the cancellation of grid upgrades and the creation of uncertainty in the American energy market, meant projects were being cancelled or facing extensive delays. Notably, one of the US’s largest solar projects, the 6.2GW Esmerelda project in Nevada, was cancelled last month after the Bureau of Land Management scrapped its environmental review, a key part of the permitting process.

“Under Washington’s new energy permitting bureaucracy, projects large and small are being trapped in limbo. And this extends well beyond projects on public lands. Many solar and storage projects located partially or entirely on private property are now being entangled in a myriad of federal reviews,” SEIA said.

The trade body said that developers who have already secured local zoning approvals, completed environmental studies and worked closely on projects with nearby communities are finding they are unable to move forward because their projects must still consult with federal agencies before construction can begin.

“This federal overreach erodes private property rights and local decision-making, inserting Washington bureaucrats into projects that landowners and communities want to host,” SEIA said. “It sends a chilling message to landowners, farmers, ranchers, and private investors that even if you play by the rules, the federal government can still pull the plug. This federal red tape also undermines the energy security and policy certainty that businesses need to plan for the future.”

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2027 and beyond.
More Info
blm, eia, one big beautiful bill, pv power plants, seia, solar pv, texas, us, usa

Read Next

The company expects to complete the competitive bidding process within 45 days through the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. Image: Pine Gate Renewables.

Pine Gate files for bankruptcy, seeks buyers for 10GWdc pipeline

November 10, 2025
Pine Gate Renewables has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to pursue a court-supervised sale of its solar and energy storage portfolio, along with its independent power producer (IPP) platform.  
The 1GW Al Masa’a plant in Hail Province, 590km north of Riyadh, is slated for Q3 2027, while the 400MW Al Henakiyah-2 project in Madinah Province, 720km west of the capital, is due in Q1 2027. Image: EDF Renewables.

EDF, SPIC and Aramco Power reach financial close on 1.4 GW of projects

November 10, 2025
EDF Renewables, in partnership with SPIC HHDC and SAPCO, has secured financing for the 400MW solar PV projects in Saudi Arabia.
According to the firm, the funding is part of a US$477 million financial package. Image: ReNew via LinkedIn.

ReNew gets US$331 million boost from ADB for 2.8GW solar-wind-BESS hybrid renewable plant

November 10, 2025
Indian independent power producer (IPP) ReNew Power has secured US$331 million from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for its solar plant in the Southern state of Andhra Pradesh. 
Image: Fortescue

Western Australia’s Pilbara to become solar tech testbed with AU$45 million ARENA funding

November 10, 2025
The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) will invest up to AU$45 million (US$29 million) in Fortescue's Solar Innovation Hub in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.
The Kingaroy solar farm in Queensland, Australia. Credit: Mytilineos

Australia approves Samsung C&T’s 300MW solar-plus-storage project in 19 days

November 10, 2025
The Australian government has approved the 300MW Dunmore solar-plus-storage project near Toowoomba, Queensland, completing the environmental assessment process in just 19 days.
The plants will have a combined capacity of 1.2GW. Image: JA Solar.

JA Solar, L&T ink 1.2GW PV module supply deal in Uzbekistan

November 7, 2025
JA Solar has signed a module supply agreement with EPC contractor Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for two utility-scale projects in Uzbekistan. 

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

JA Solar, L&T ink 1.2GW PV module supply deal in Uzbekistan

News

Pine Gate files for bankruptcy, seeks buyers for 10GWdc pipeline

News

What Sungrow’s Hong Kong IPO suggests about Chinese inverter producer strategies

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Lawmakers call for EU-wide Chinese inverter restrictions, decry ‘energy security risks’

News

Western Australia’s Pilbara to become solar tech testbed with AU$45 million ARENA funding

News

US includes silicon, tellurium on list of critical minerals

News

Upcoming Events

Powering Certainty: Bankable Energy Storage, with Elementa 2 Pro from Trina Storage

Upcoming Webinars
November 12, 2025
10am PST / 1pm EST

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
November 25, 2025
Warsaw, Poland

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
December 2, 2025
Málaga, Spain

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

Large Scale Solar Europe

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Lisbon, Portugal