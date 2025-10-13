Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

US quietly cancels 6.2GW Nevada solar project

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Projects, Policy
Americas

Latest

Engie and Masdar win bid for 1.5GW Abu Dhabi PV project

News

Slashing utility-scale grading costs: a hidden lever for optimising ROI

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

OCI Holdings eyeing US market with 65% stake in 2.7GW Vietnamese solar wafer plant

News

Solar power’s ‘meteoric’ rise, growth of distributed solar and battery co-location among key DNV energy trends

News

US quietly cancels 6.2GW Nevada solar project

News

PowerChina and Energy China sign Saudi PV and wind contracts totalling 7GW

News

Grenergy breaks ground on 340MW solar, 960MWh BESS project under Chile’s Central Oasis platform 

News

SEIA wins approval for US solar transparency standard

News

T1 Energy buys minority stake in Talon PV in big move for US solar cell manufacturing

News

‘The industry is producing more than it can install,’ says Gaëtan Masson as world exceeds 2.2TW of solar

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The Esmeralda 7 project is now officially listed as cancelled on the US BLM website. Image: Mike Stoll/Unsplash.

The Trump administration has cancelled the 6.2GW Esmeralda 7 solar project in Nevada—once touted as one of the largest in the world—the US Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has confirmed. 

In July 2024, BLM approved the Esmeralda 7 project, which was planned to comprise seven utility-scale solar facilities with a total capacity of 6.2GW, making it one of the largest solar initiatives ever proposed in the US.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The project, spanning over 118,000 acres of public land near Tonopah, Nevada, included facilities proposed by developers NextEra Energy Resources, Leeward Renewable Energy, Arevia Power and Invenergy. Each site was planned to include a battery energy storage system (BESS), though storage capacity and duration of each project were not disclosed. 

At the time of its cancellation, Esmeralda 7 was in the public comment phase of the BLM’s Draft Programmatic Environmental Impact Statement and Resource Management Plan Amendment, but its National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) review had been stalled since president Trump took charge. While the BLM has not published an announcement that the project has been cancelled, it is now officially listed as such on the BLM website

In May 2025, the US House of Representatives passed a bill slashing tax credits for clean energy projects. The “One Big, Beautiful Bill” removed nearly all Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) incentives for renewables, while easing rules for advanced nuclear, and was sent to the Senate for further review. 

Trump’s second-term administration has taken several anti-renewables actions, including stricter Treasury qualifications for federal tax credits, clawing back US$7 billion in Solar for All grants, ending the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA’s) Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) funding for solar, directing the Interior to remove “preferential treatment” for renewables and imposing tariffs on energy components and critical materials such as steel and aluminium. 

Despite anti-renewable policies under the Trump administration, the US installed 17.92GW of new solar capacity in the first half of 2025, though capacity additions fell in both the utility-scale and residential sectors.  

According to a report from the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Wood Mackenzie published in September, only 7.5GW of new capacity was added in Q2, down 28% from the previous quarter and 24% year-on-year. The slowdown was largely attributed to the bill, which shortened the period for projects to claim tax credits. 

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

21 October 2025
New York, USA
Returning for its 12th edition, Solar and Storage Finance USA Summit remains the annual event where decision-makers at the forefront of solar and storage projects across the United States and capital converge. Featuring the most active solar and storage transactors, join us for a packed two-days of deal-making, learning and networking.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2027 and beyond.
More Info
americas, Esmeralda 7, nevada, one big beautiful bill, policy and legislation, pv power plants, solar pv, us, US Bureau of Land Management

Read Next

Image: Masdar

Engie and Masdar win bid for 1.5GW Abu Dhabi PV project

October 13, 2025
France’s Engie and the UAE’s Masdar have been chosen to jointly develop a 1.5GW PV power plant near Abu Dhabi.
Map from Castillo Engineering.
Premium

Slashing utility-scale grading costs: a hidden lever for optimising ROI

October 13, 2025
Brett Beattie of Castillo Engineering looks at some of the key land grading work that can make multimillion-dollar differences to projects.
Image: Smallman12q/Wikimedia Commons

OCI Holdings eyeing US market with 65% stake in 2.7GW Vietnamese solar wafer plant

October 13, 2025
Korean chemical production firm OCI Holdings has acquired a 65% stake in a Vietnamese solar wafer production plant, intending to export solar wafers to the US.
The Furais 2GW PV Project is located approximately 85 kilometers north of Jeddah, Makkah Province in western Saudi Arabia. Image Source- Energy China

PowerChina and Energy China sign Saudi PV and wind contracts totalling 7GW

October 13, 2025
Two Chinese state-owned energy enterprises have signed cooperation agreements on PV and wind power projects with Saudi companies, with the total contract value exceeding RMB30 billion (US$4.2 billion). 
Aerial view of the Gabriela project in Chile

Grenergy breaks ground on 340MW solar, 960MWh BESS project under Chile’s Central Oasis platform 

October 13, 2025
Grenergy has begun construction on a 340MW solar project with 960MWh of energy storage in El Cabrero, located in Chile’s Biobío region. 
A First Solar manufacturing facility.

SEIA wins approval for US solar transparency standard

October 13, 2025
ANSI has approved a new traceability standard proposed by the SEIA to improve transparency of the solar and storage supply chain.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

‘The industry is producing more than it can install,’ says Gaëtan Masson as world exceeds 2.2TW of solar

News

PowerChina and Energy China sign Saudi PV and wind contracts totalling 7GW

News

European solar module market reaches supply and price ‘equilibrium’

News

US quietly cancels 6.2GW Nevada solar project

News

Engie and Masdar win bid for 1.5GW Abu Dhabi PV project

News

BlackRock reportedly poised to buy AES Corporation

News

Upcoming Events

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

Solar Media Events
October 21, 2025
New York, USA

The Relevance of Project Customisation for Latin America’s Successful Adoption of BESS Technologies

Upcoming Webinars
October 23, 2025
10am CLT / 3pm BST

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
November 25, 2025
Warsaw, Poland

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
December 2, 2025
Málaga, Spain

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.