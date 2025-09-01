Syria signs deal with STE to build 100MW solar PV plant

STE director Diaa Mustafa Kaddour added the project will strengthen Syria’s power infrastructure, and the agreement aims to support the development of the energy sector

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Syria’s total installed solar capacity reached an estimated 60MW in 2023, comprising 58MW of on-grid solar PV and 2MW of off-grid systems.

However, developers have announced much more ambitious plans for fossil fuels in Syria. In May 2025, Syria signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a consortium of Qatari, Turkish and US companies to develop power projects worth about US$7 billion.

The deal covered four combined-cycle gas plants totalling 4GW and a 1GW solar plant in southern Syria, and the projects are expected to supply more than half of Syria’s electricity demand.