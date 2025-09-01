Syria signs deal with STE to build 100MW solar PV plant

Syria’s state-owned General Corporation for Electricity Transmission and Distribution has signed a deal with Syrian-Turkish Energy Company (STE) to build a 100MW solar plant in Kafr Behm, Hama Governorate, located about 210km north of Damascus.
Khaled Abu Dee, general manager of the corporation, said the 100MW plant will connect to the 230kV high-voltage grid. Construction is expected to take 12 months, after which the facility will enter service at full capacity. He added that the agreement followed months of evaluating proposals to ensure efficiency and economic feasibility.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
STE director Diaa Mustafa Kaddour added the project will strengthen Syria’s power infrastructure, and the agreement aims to support the development of the energy sector
According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Syria’s total installed solar capacity reached an estimated 60MW in 2023, comprising 58MW of on-grid solar PV and 2MW of off-grid systems.
However, developers have announced much more ambitious plans for fossil fuels in Syria. In May 2025, Syria signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a consortium of Qatari, Turkish and US companies to develop power projects worth about US$7 billion.
The deal covered four combined-cycle gas plants totalling 4GW and a 1GW solar plant in southern Syria, and the projects are expected to supply more than half of Syria’s electricity demand.