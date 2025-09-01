Subscribe To Premium
Syria signs deal with STE to build 100MW solar PV plant

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Sembcorp to build 86MWp floating solar project on Singapore’s Pandan Reservoir

A year in review: solar moves centre stage in UK’s decarbonisation goals

CALSSA calls for US$10 million fine for utilities for slow residential solar and storage approval

Solar Organic to build 10GW solar, battery manufacturing site in Spain

US ITC to pursue investigation on PV cell imports from India, Indonesia and Laos

Utility-scale solar and wind hit a record 47.2% electricity share in Australia’s NEM

Meridian, Nova finalise JV and financing for 400MW solar PV plant in New Zealand

TagEnergy acquires Australian developer ACE Power with 6GW renewables portfolio

Australia launches Capacity Investment Scheme tenders seeking 1.6GW of renewables

Construction is expected to take 12 months, after which the facility will enter service at full capacity. Image: Unsplash.

Syria’s state-owned General Corporation for Electricity Transmission and Distribution has signed a deal with Syrian-Turkish Energy Company (STE) to build a 100MW solar plant in Kafr Behm, Hama Governorate, located about 210km north of Damascus.

Khaled Abu Dee, general manager of the corporation, said the 100MW plant will connect to the 230kV high-voltage grid. Construction is expected to take 12 months, after which the facility will enter service at full capacity. He added that the agreement followed months of evaluating proposals to ensure efficiency and economic feasibility.

STE director Diaa Mustafa Kaddour added the project will strengthen Syria’s power infrastructure, and the agreement aims to support the development of the energy sector

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Syria’s total installed solar capacity reached an estimated 60MW in 2023, comprising 58MW of on-grid solar PV and 2MW of off-grid systems.

However, developers have announced much more ambitious plans for fossil fuels in Syria. In May 2025, Syria signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a consortium of Qatari, Turkish and US companies to develop power projects worth about US$7 billion.

The deal covered four combined-cycle gas plants totalling 4GW and a 1GW solar plant in southern Syria, and the projects are expected to supply more than half of Syria’s electricity demand.

General Corporation for Electricity Transmission and Distribution, middle east, pv power plants, solar pv, syria, Syrian-Turkish Energy Company

