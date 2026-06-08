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Top tracker manufacturers investing in AI to improve performance

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Balance of System, Power Plants
Americas, Asia & Oceania, Europe

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Nextpower led Wood Mackenzie’s PV tracker ranking in 2026, followed by Trina Tracker and Array Technologies. Image: Nextpower

The top 10 PV tracker manufacturers are investing in artificial intelligence applications and advanced materials to improve tracker performance and reduce solar project costs.

This is one of the conclusions from analyst Wood Mackenzie’s report, Global Tracker Manufacturer Ranking 2026, which ranks PV solutions provider Nextpower as the top company, followed on the podium by Chinese solar manufacturer Trina Tracker and US manufacturer Array Technologies.

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The remaining of the ranking is composed of three Spanish PV tracker companies – Solar Steel, PV Hardware and Axial –, US-based Game Change and three Chinese tracker companies – Antai, Arctech and Versol.

The fact that the ranking is composed of companies on three different continents underscores the growing importance of regional manufacturing presence, according to Wood Mackenzie.

The energy analyst added that solar developers, investors and lenders are placing greater emphasis on bankability, supply chain resilience and operational reliability when selecting solar tracker suppliers.

“Tracker procurement has entered a new phase where bankability is becoming as important as technology performance,” said Timothy Shen, senior research analyst, solar supply chain at Wood Mackenzie.

“As financing standards tighten, buyers are placing greater weight on warranty strength, service capability and supply chain transparency. Manufacturers that can demonstrate long-term reliability are gaining a clear competitive advantage.”

This year’s ranking comes amid growing supply chain localisation, evolving trade policy and stricter financing requirements across major solar markets, which are reshaping tracker procurement strategies and increasing scrutiny of supplier capabilities beyond the manufacturing scale.

Moreover, another key finding from this year’s report is that nine of the top 10 manufacturers reported positive earnings in 2025. Earlier this year, PV Tech Premium analysed Arctech’s financial results in 2025 (subscription required) and how the intensified market competition in the Middle East eroded the company’s advantage in the region.

According to Wood Mackenzie, this highlights the importance of financial resilience amid steel price volatility, logistics disruptions and tariff exposure.

Wood Mackenzie’s ranking assessed manufacturers across eight criteria, including after-sales service and warranty, research and development, supply chain stability, ESG and CSR performance, capacity utilisation, third-party certification, financial condition and manufacturing experience. The assessment reflects full-year 2025 performance and market activity. 

Finally, in the past two years, several US-based tracker manufacturers have expanded their portfolio of products and services (subscription required) beyond PV tracker manufacturing with the acquisition or investment of companies in other fields such as solar foundations, electronic balance of system, robotics or module frames.

array technologies, domestic manufacturing, nextpower, tracker, trina tracker, wood mackenzie

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