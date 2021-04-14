Talesun’s latest mono-PERC module series offers 570/590Wp performance for utility scale projects

The Talesun Bistar monofacial modules (3.2mm AR Coating Tempered Front Glass) measure 2,465mm x 1,134mm x 35mm and weigh 31.5kg in the 156 (6 x 26) half-cut monocrystalline cell configuration.

Talesun Solar has launched a next-generation series of large-area high-efficiency PERC (Passivated Emitter Rear Cell) modules for utility-scale PV power plants. Available in both monofacial ‘Bistar’ and bifacial ‘Bipro’ formats, using 182mm half-cut cells in 144 and 156 cell configurations, they provide up to 590Wp performance with module efficiencies up to 21.2%.

Problem

The PV industry is rapidly transitioning to larger format modules, with power ratings approaching 600Wp. This is being driven by the need to continue reducing the LCOE (Levelized Cost of Electricity) through lowering the cost of installation and BOM (Bill of Material) component count, while accelerating the return on investment of utility scale projects. Finding and deploying the correct PERC-based wafer/cell/module format size and innovations at the cell and module level for a given project and understanding its impact and compatibility with PV inverters and tracker systems, especially with bifacial modules, is required.

Solution

The Bistar and Bipro module series with up to 590Wp performance adopts a number of advanced technologies to reduce the LCOE for utility scale and C&I applications. A key adoption is the gallium-doped M10 (182mm) wafer, which provides better security against LID (Light Induced Degradation) with stable, long-term power generation. The mid-sized wafers enable efficient handling due to both the format sizes and weight limitations for rapid installations, while limiting mounting system complexities.

The use of circular 10MBB (Multi BusBar) string ribbons increases optical performance and reduces cell surface shading, improving the light-trapping effect. The improved packing density reduces cell to module losses, boosting conversion efficiencies. This also means that the (open circuit) voltage is unchanged at below 13A, enabling the module to operate correctly with traditional 15A PV inverters, preventing the threat of curtailment losses.

Applications

Utility-scale and C&I PV power plants.

Platform

The Talesun Bistar monofacial modules (3.2mm AR Coating Tempered Front Glass) measure 2,465mm x 1,134mm x 35mm and weigh 31.5kg in the 156 (6 x 26) half-cut monocrystalline cell configuration. This module is available in five versions with power outputs of 570-590 W and efficiencies of 20.3-21.0%. The Talesun Bipro bifacial modules (2.0mm AR Coating Semi-tempered Front Glass and 2.0mm rear Glazed Semi-tempered Glass) measure 2,471mm x 1,134mm x 35mm and weigh 35kg. These feature 182mm x 182mm 156 (6 x 26) monocrystalline cells and are also available in five versions with power outputs of 570-590 W and efficiencies of 20.1-20.9%. Both series have maximum power voltage varying from 45.1V, for the 570W panel, to 45.5V for the 590W version, while open circuit voltage ranges from 53.5 to 53.9V. The operating ambient temperature ranges from -40 to 85 degrees Celsius, and maximum system voltage is 1,500V. The panel has an anodized aluminium frame and the junction box and connectors have an IP 68 rating for high waterproofing. Snow Loading specification is 5400Pa/ Wind Loading: 2400Pa. All modules come with a 12-year quality assurance and 30-year power output guarantee.

Availability

Volume production from the first quarter of 2021.

