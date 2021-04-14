Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
Product Reviews

Talesun’s latest mono-PERC module series offers 570/590Wp performance for utility scale projects

By Mark Osborne
Balance of System, Companies, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Modules, Operations & Maintenance, Power Plants, Projects
Americas, Asia & Oceania, Europe

Latest

Talesun’s latest mono-PERC module series offers 570/590Wp performance for utility scale projects

Product Reviews

Meyer Burger starting heterojunction solar module shipments in July

News

Calls for simplified permitting to support growth of floating solar segment

News

BB Energy targets Africa solar, storage markets with Solarcentury Africa deal

News

Here comes the Sun King

Featured Articles, Features

Value from co-located solar-storage likely to shift from grid services to energy arbitrage

News

Catalyze acquires C&I solar developer PermaCity to reach pipeline of more than 2GW

News

Energy flexibility, whole systems approaches critical to reaching 2030 renewables targets

News

European solar forecasting nonprofit wins Google.org funding

News

JinkoSolar provides wide range product shipments guidance for 2021

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The Talesun Bistar monofacial modules (3.2mm AR Coating Tempered Front Glass) measure 2,465mm x 1,134mm x 35mm and weigh 31.5kg in the 156 (6 x 26) half-cut monocrystalline cell configuration.

Talesun Solar has launched a next-generation series of large-area high-efficiency PERC (Passivated Emitter Rear Cell) modules for utility-scale PV power plants. Available in both monofacial ‘Bistar’ and bifacial ‘Bipro’ formats, using 182mm half-cut cells in 144 and 156 cell configurations, they provide up to 590Wp performance with module efficiencies up to 21.2%.

Problem

The PV industry is rapidly transitioning to larger format modules, with power ratings approaching 600Wp. This is being driven by the need to continue reducing the LCOE (Levelized Cost of Electricity) through lowering the cost of installation and BOM (Bill of Material) component count, while accelerating the return on investment of utility scale projects. Finding and deploying the correct PERC-based wafer/cell/module format size and innovations at the cell and module level for a given project and understanding its impact and compatibility with PV inverters and tracker systems, especially with bifacial modules, is required.

Solution

The Bistar and Bipro module series with up to 590Wp performance adopts a number of advanced technologies to reduce the LCOE for utility scale and C&I applications. A key adoption is the gallium-doped M10 (182mm) wafer, which provides better security against LID (Light Induced Degradation) with stable, long-term power generation. The mid-sized wafers enable efficient handling due to both the format sizes and weight limitations for rapid installations, while limiting mounting system complexities.
The use of circular 10MBB (Multi BusBar) string ribbons increases optical performance and reduces cell surface shading, improving the light-trapping effect. The improved packing density reduces cell to module losses, boosting conversion efficiencies. This also means that the (open circuit) voltage is unchanged at below 13A, enabling the module to operate correctly with traditional 15A PV inverters, preventing the threat of curtailment losses.

Applications

Utility-scale and C&I PV power plants.

Platform

The Talesun Bistar monofacial modules (3.2mm AR Coating Tempered Front Glass) measure 2,465mm x 1,134mm x 35mm and weigh 31.5kg in the 156 (6 x 26) half-cut monocrystalline cell configuration. This module is available in five versions with power outputs of 570-590 W and efficiencies of 20.3-21.0%. The Talesun Bipro bifacial modules (2.0mm AR Coating Semi-tempered Front Glass and 2.0mm rear Glazed Semi-tempered Glass) measure 2,471mm x 1,134mm x 35mm and weigh 35kg. These feature 182mm x 182mm 156 (6 x 26) monocrystalline cells and are also available in five versions with power outputs of 570-590 W and efficiencies of 20.1-20.9%. Both series have maximum power voltage varying from 45.1V, for the 570W panel, to 45.5V for the 590W version, while open circuit voltage ranges from 53.5 to 53.9V. The operating ambient temperature ranges from -40 to 85 degrees Celsius, and maximum system voltage is 1,500V. The panel has an anodized aluminium frame and the junction box and connectors have an IP 68 rating for high waterproofing. Snow Loading specification is 5400Pa/ Wind Loading: 2400Pa. All modules come with a 12-year quality assurance and 30-year power output guarantee.

Availability

Volume production from the first quarter of 2021.

Join this Talesun Solar webinar focused on providing an insight into the company’s next-generation series of large-area, high-efficiency PERC (Passivated Emitter Rear Cell) modules. These are available in both monofacial (‘BiStar’) and bifacial (‘BiPro’) formats, using 182mm half-cut cells in 144 and 156 cell configurations and provide up to 590Wp performance with efficiencies of up to 21.2%.

Which solar modules make best-in-class selection for utility-scale PV power plants?

Tuesday, May 11th 2021 – 2:00 PM (BST)

More information and free registration here.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
half-cut, large format modules, p-type mono perc, pv modules, pv tech techtalk product webinar, talesun

Read Next

Meyer Burger starting heterojunction solar module shipments in July

April 14, 2021
Meyer Burger is on track to start shipments of its first heterojunction (HJ) solar modules made in Germany to distributors in July.
PV Tech Premium

How is JinkoSolar transforming its manufacturing business model?

April 12, 2021
Mark Osborne details how Solar Module Super League (SMSL) major JinkoSolar is transforming its manufacturing base, moving from an asset-lite model to one more vertically integrated.

Violet Power insists US solar manufacturing plans unaffected by strategic alliance collapse

April 8, 2021
US-based high-efficiency n-type monocrystalline Interdigitated Back Contact (IBC) PV manufacturing start-up Violet Power has insisted its plans to develop manufacturing capacity in the US remain on track despite the collapse of its strategic alliance with REC Silicon.

SunPower changes mind in allowing Maxeon Solar to sell direct to US market

April 6, 2021
SunPower is to allow Maxeon Solar to the Performance Series (P Series) p-type mono-Passivated Emitter Rear Cell (PERC) shingled PV modules into the US market as part of a major change to initial manufacturing agreements.

Trina Solar’s module shipments soar to 15,915MW in 2020

April 1, 2021
‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member Trina Solar has reported total module shipments in 2020 of 15,915MW, an increase of over 81% compared to the 8,756MW shipments recorded in 2019.

Solargiga Energy warns of 2020 loss as supply chain issues bite across the solar sector

March 24, 2021
China-based integrated monocrystalline PV manufacturer Solargiga Energy has warned that despite a 37% increase in total revenue for 2020, supply chain issues led to expected losses of around RMB215 million (US$33 million) for the year.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Solar and wind displace coal in 2020 but transition ‘happening far too slowly’ – Ember

News

DOE launches bid to slash utility-scale solar power prices by 60%

Features

China ramps up financial supports for solar companies to accelerate deployment

News

SunPower confirms Tom Werner departure, names former Amazon exec as successor

News

Competitive analysis of major US residential installers in 2020

Editors' Blog

Upcoming Events

TrinaTracker ‘AGILE’ (1P) global launch: Innovative solar trackers in the 600W+ era

Upcoming Webinars
April 15, 2021
4:00 PM CET

EverythingEV Summit 2021

Solar Media Events
April 20, 2021

Large-format Modules (LFM) and Solar Trackers: Key Considerations and Impact on Plant LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
April 21, 2021
11:00 AM CET

Raising the bar in PV connector technology

Upcoming Webinars
April 28, 2021
4:00 - 4:30 PM CET

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 11, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021