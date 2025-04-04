Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
Premium
News

Tariffs will ‘undermine’ US PV manufacturing and inflate clean energy costs, industry says

By Will Norman
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal, Policy
Americas

Latest

Large Scale Solar Summit USA addresses Trump tariffs’ impact on solar industry

News

Tariffs will ‘undermine’ US PV manufacturing and inflate clean energy costs, industry says

News

Silicon Ranch secures US$500 million investment from AIP Management

News

Dwindling stock plays into stable European PV module prices in March – sun.store

News

Gonvarri Solar Steel launches TracSmarT+1P trackers

News

Astronergy, four Turkish PV manufacturers to invest US$2.5 billion in solar cell plants

News

GPG inaugurates Western Australia’s first grid-connected large-scale hybrid solar-battery project

News

40MW solar PV plant in Western Australia deemed country’s best-performing solar asset in March

News

Avangrid commissions 202MW Powell Creek solar project in Ohio

News

Sunnova appoints Robyn Liska as interim CFO to recover from US$447.8 million losses in 2024

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Image: Getty Images for Unsplash

The broad tariffs announced this week by US president Donald Trump will hurt efforts to establish a domestic clean energy supply chain and inflate the price of solar PV modules and battery energy storage systems in the US, according to key US energy industry players.

Trump issued a barrage of “reciprocal” tariffs on goods coming to the US from a broad range of countries, with some of the highest rates going to countries which supply the majority of the US solar and energy storage industries. He also applied a base 10% rate to all imports coming to the US.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The president announced a 46% tariff on products from Vietnam, 36% on Thailand, 24% on Malaysia and 49% on Cambodia, as well as a further 34% levy on Chinese goods. As it stands, the US imports most of its solar modules and cells from the four Southeast Asian countries, and China overwhelmingly dominates the global solar and energy storage supply chains.

PV Tech has heard from US industry figures that the measures could make it harder to expand the emergent solar manufacturing base in the US and simultaneously make imported products more expensive, effectively creating a lose-lose scenario.

Product inflation

In simple terms, tariffs will make products entering the US more expensive for US buyers, as the importers who pay the tariff are likely to pass the cost down to consumers.

“We expect these tariffs to have a significant inflationary effect on both solar modules and batteries. Given the high country tariff for China, we expect storage to be hit especially hard,” said Mike Hall, CEO of US-based renewable energy analytics firm Anza.

“While we expect suppliers will work to reshuffle supply chains to minimise aggregate tariff rates, that is more challenging to do than ever.”

In other recent tariffs on the solar supply chain, the US industry has been faced with uncertainty and price increases. Clean Energy Associates (CEA) published a report which forecast that the antidumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) tariffs applied to solar cells entering the US from Southeast Asia could increase the price of imported and domestically produced solar modules by US$0.15 and US$0.10 per watt, respectively.

The same report said that the AD/CVD tariffs could result in solar project delays and cancellations due to increased and uncertain prices, which ultimately impacts the US energy transition and the growing share of new electricity demand met by solar PV and energy storage.

The actual impact of these most recent tariffs remains to be seen, but historical precedents like AD/CVD show that they tend to inflate prices for US buyers.

Hall suggested that finding cheap solar products in the US may become like “Finding needles in a haystack.

“Overall, despite the inflationary impact of these tariffs, we remain bullish about the US solar and storage market,” he told PV Tech. “Our country desperately needs more electricity. Load continues to grow at historically high rates. Natural gas is expensive and very slow to deploy. Even with these new tariffs, solar and storage equipment prices remain closer to historical lows than highs. All that taken together still leaves us optimistic about our industry’s future.”

Domestic manufacturing

Tariffs can sometimes be used to prop up a domestic industry to compete with more established or imbalanced industries elsewhere. For example, solar AD/VD tariff cases have been brought by US solar companies claiming that Chinese manufacturers have evaded US trade barriers by relocating parts of their supply chains to Southeast Asia and benefitting from subsidies and unfairly low prices.

Vanessa Sciarra, VP of trade & international competitiveness at the American Clean Power Association (ACP), told PV Tech that these broad tariffs would ultimately make it harder to expand and sustain the US solar manufacturing industry.

“Clean energy manufacturing alone [in the US] has doubled overall in the past two and a half years, creating tens of thousands of direct American jobs, making American-made products,” she said. “Just as other major sectors understand, history shows building a robust supply chain doesn’t happen overnight.

The US recently reached 50GW of solar module manufacturing capacity, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), but its cell capacity to supply those module facilities is far lower. The overwhelming majority of the cells that supply the US module facilities come from Southeast Asia and will become more expensive to procure as a result of tariffs.

Ultimately, US solar manufacturing—which has a strong case to represent the “American energy dominance” that Trump called for upon his election—will still be dependent on imported products to survive.

Former professor of economics at Cambridge University, Ha-Joon Chang, expressed his doubts yesterday over the potential success of Trump’s new tariff policy.

“[The tariffs] are not going to be even near enough to ‘Make America Great’”, Chang said in an interview on the Gary’s Economics podcast yesterday.

Speaking about the automotive industry, he said: “You cannot rebuild these industries by simply having one factory here, one factory there, because in order to have really high productivity you need not just the factory making the final product but a whole ‘industrial ecosystem’, as some economists call it.”

The same analysis applies to solar PV manufacturing and has been expressed by industry analysts in the past. Module production facilities without readily accessible cell and wafer supply, as well as infrastructure and skills to support them, aren’t a stable or resilient manufacturing base.

Sciarra said: “The policy whiplash from these tariffs will ultimately undermine the ability to realise a domestic supply chain and will constrain efforts to deliver energy security and reliability for Americans.”

Beyond the coming fallout from the tariffs (China has reportedly already announced retaliatory measures), the next big question will be over the domestic incentives for clean energy manufacturing under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). If left alone, the US may still attract upstream solar manufacturers who would then be able to sell US products tariff-free. However, given the pause on the disbursement of some IRA funds, recent changes to other incentives and efforts to recall clean energy grants made by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the future of those incentives is far from certain.

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar USA 2025

29 April 2025
Dallas, Texas
Nestled in Dallas, Texas, Large Scale Solar USA Summit 4th Edition is the nexus for project developers, capital providers, utilities, asset managers, and policymakers. Dive deep into the solar industry's transformative growth, learn from the best, and discover strategies to boost utility-scale solar deployment nationwide.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

21 May 2025
London, UK
The Renewables Procurement & Revenues Summit serves as the European platform for connecting renewable energy suppliers to the future of energy demand. This includes bringing together a community of European off-takers, renewable generators, utilities, asset owners, and financiers. The challenges ahead are complex, but through collaboration, innovation, and a shared vision, we can navigate uncertainties and forge a sustainable energy future. Let us harness our collective knowledge to advance the renewable energy agenda.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

21 October 2025
New York, USA
Returning for its 12th edition, Solar and Storage Finance USA Summit remains the annual event where decision-makers at the forefront of solar and storage projects across the United States and capital converge. Featuring the most active solar and storage transactors, join us for a packed two-days of deal-making, learning and networking.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

25 November 2025
Warsaw, Poland
Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe continues to be the place to leverage a network that has been made over more than 10 years, to build critical partnerships to develop solar projects throughout the region.
More Info
American Clean Power Association, anza, c-si manufacturing, china, donald trump, finance, lssusa, pv modules, pv power plants, solar pv, tariff, us

Read Next

Large Scale Solar USA logo

Large Scale Solar Summit USA addresses Trump tariffs’ impact on solar industry

April 4, 2025
Silicon Ranch has partnered with farmers to deploy holistic land use practices at solar projects across the US. Image: Silicon Ranch.

Silicon Ranch secures US$500 million investment from AIP Management

April 4, 2025
US independent power producer (IPP) Silicon Ranch has secured a US$500 million investment from Danish fund manager AIP Management.
Image: Bill Mead via Unsplash

Dwindling stock plays into stable European PV module prices in March – sun.store

April 4, 2025
Dwindling stocks are causing concern in the European solar module market even as prices remained steady in March, according to the latest pv.index report from solar trading platform sun.store.
Image: Naturgy.

GPG inaugurates Western Australia’s first grid-connected large-scale hybrid solar-battery project

April 4, 2025
Australia’s Green Power Generation (GPG) has inaugurated a 128MW hybrid solar PV and battery energy storage (BESS) project in Western Australia.
Avangrid's Powell Creek solar project in the US.

Avangrid commissions 202MW Powell Creek solar project in Ohio

April 3, 2025
US renewable power developer Avangrid has commissioned its 202MWdc Powell Creek solar project in Putnam County, in the US state of Ohio.
A rooftop solar installation.

Sunnova appoints Robyn Liska as interim CFO to recover from US$447.8 million losses in 2024

April 3, 2025
Sunnova has appointed a new interim chief financial officer as it continues to repair damage done to its finances.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Trump tariffs hit Southeast Asian solar supply

News

Potentia Energy completes acquisition of 1.2GW renewables portfolio in Australia

News

GCL backs FBR over Siemens process to ‘remain competitive’ in cutthroat polysilicon industry

News

India almost trebles cell manufacturing capacity to 25GW in 12 months to March 2025

News

Avangrid commissions 202MW Powell Creek solar project in Ohio

News

PERC technology is ‘obsolete’ in Europe and low PV prices are here to stay – report

News

Upcoming Events

Intersolar Summit Brasil Nordeste 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
April 23, 2025
Fortaleza, Brazil

Large Scale Solar USA 2025

Solar Media Events
April 29, 2025
Dallas, Texas

Intersolar Europe 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
May 7, 2025
Munich, Germany

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2025
London, UK

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
June 17, 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.