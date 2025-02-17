Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

US EPA head wants to recall US$20 billion in clean tech grants

By Will Norman
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal, Policy
Americas

Latest

Meyer Burger extends loan facility as it continues sale process

News

Germany passes law to curb PV generation surpluses and negative pricing

News

US COMMUNITY SOLAR ROUND-UP: Legislative moves in Iowa and Missouri, New Mexico’s first project

News

A path to perovskite PV bankability

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

US EPA head wants to recall US$20 billion in clean tech grants

News

IEA: Solar PV made up 7% of electricity generation in 2024

News

Tesla and Zelestra sign PPA for 57MW of Spanish solar power

News

Meridian Energy lands consent for 120MW solar PV plant in New Zealand

News

Invenergy 300MW solar PV plant in Texas comes online

News

Nozomi appoints Shizen to manage 312MW Japanese solar portfolio

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
he funds were issued under the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund. Image: Bill Mead via Unsplash

The head of the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has called for the recall of US$20 billion in grants issued by the EPA under the Biden administration.

The funds were issued under the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund (GGRF), a three-pronged financing vehicle designed to distribute funds for renewable energy technologies through private financing.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Lee Zeldin, the newly appointed head of the EPA, said the bank holding the roughly US$20 billion in grants—which is reported to be Citibank – “must immediately return” the money and that “EPA needs to reassume responsibility for all of these funds.”

In a statement last week (13th February), Zeldin said: “One of my very top priorities at EPA is to be an excellent steward of your hard-earned tax dollars. There will be zero tolerance of any waste and abuse. The days of irresponsibly shovelling boatloads of cash to far-left, activist groups in the name of environmental justice and climate equity are over.”

The funds in question were likely awarded to non-profits and climate-based financing institutions under the US$14 billion National Clean Investment Fund and the US$6 billion Clean Communities Investment Accelerator. The recipients then distribute those funds to increase clean energy deployments, often among disadvantaged communities.

They include US Treasury-certified Community Development Finance Institutions (CDFI) and national non-profits. The recipients are visible on the EPA website.

Zeldin alleged that the recipients could distribute government money “with far less transparency” than the EPA itself would. He said there is “zero reason to expect any wrongdoing by the bank” (Citibank).

The call for the funds to be returned follows a video recorded in December which showed a then-EPA employee saying that the agency was “tossing gold bars off the Titanic” as it distributed its funding ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration. The secretly-recorded video was distributed by the far-right activist group Project Veritas, which has been accused of producing content to deliberately discredit organisations it disagrees with.

Other government departments saw an uptick in loan activity ahead of the presidential inauguration in January. Our colleagues at Energy-storage.news reported on the increase in grant activity made by the Department of Energy (DOE) Loan Programs Office (LPO) for energy storage projects in December (premium access).

Solar For All

The GGRF also includes a US$7 billion Solar For All programme, which supports the development of residential and distributed solar projects for low-income households.

Contracts under the programme were frozen last month, though they were not included in the US$20 billion which Zeldin wants recalled. The Solar For All scheme distributes funds directly to state energy authorities to increase the accessibility of solar projects to marginalised or less-well-served communities.

Margie Alt, director of the Climate Action Campaign, an environmental campaign group, said in a statement: “Donald Trump has a long history of violating his contractual obligations going back to his earliest days as a developer. Then, like now, it’s hard-working people and small businesses most often left holding the bag. The Solar For All funds the EPA is now withholding are specifically designed to bring down energy costs for low-income and disadvantaged communities. 

“We call on newly installed EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin to reverse the Solar for All freeze and deliver on each and every one of its promised grants and contracts, as authorised by law, to the communities that need them most.”

PV Tech has previously covered the impact that the Trump administration could have on solar funding models in the US, from the Domestic Content adder to the shape and implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) as a whole following a 90-day pause on IRA funding dispersal enacted in one of Trump’s inauguration day executive orders.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
environmental protection agency, finance, Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, Solar for All, us

Read Next

A community solar project in Massachusetts.

US COMMUNITY SOLAR ROUND-UP: Legislative moves in Iowa and Missouri, New Mexico’s first project

February 17, 2025
Round-up of community solar news with new legislations progressing in the US states of Missouri and Iowa, while New Mexico started construction on the first project in the state.
Aldevinas Burokas speaking at Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025.
Premium

As Europe’s solar investment space matures, storage becomes a ‘necessity’

February 14, 2025
“As the market develops, there’s more sophisticated views of the market,” said Aldevinas Burokas at Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025.
Image: Gerry Machen via Flickr.

PJM fast-tracking interconnection plan could favour gas-fired plants over renewables

February 14, 2025
Environmental Law & Policy Center argued that PJM’s scoring system would favour specific resource classes, such as combined cycle gas.
Front side of the United States Capitol building in Washington DC.

IRA domestic content bonus uncertain under Trump government – CEA

February 13, 2025
A report from CEA says that the impact of the new Republican administration on the provisions under the IRA remains “uncertain”.
A JinkoSolar factory.

LONGi, Jinko Solar, Waaree Energies involved in latest solar patent disputes

February 13, 2025
Chinese solar manufacturers LONGi and Jinko Solar, along with Indian PV manufacturer Waaree Energies, have been named in a series of patent disputes filed in China and the US.
Close up of a solar module with a steel frame.

Origami Solar starts US steel frame production days after 25% metal tariff announced

February 13, 2025
The announcement comes just days after the Trump administration announced plans for a 25% tariff on steel and aluminium imports.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Invenergy 300MW solar PV plant in Texas comes online

News

US EPA head wants to recall US$20 billion in clean tech grants

News

As Europe’s solar investment space matures, storage becomes a ‘necessity’

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

Chinese companies considering raising module prices under new policy

News

Meyer Burger extends loan facility as it continues sale process

News

Germany passes law to curb PV generation surpluses and negative pricing

News

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 17, 2025
London, UK

How Steel Module Frames and Trackers can Work Together to Achieve Superior Extreme Weather Protection – While Saving you Money

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
February 19, 2025
4pm GMT / 8am PST

PV Expo Japan/Smart Energy Week 2025

Solar Media Events
February 19, 2025
Tokyo, Japan

PV CellTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 11, 2025
Frankfurt, Germany

Solar IPC technology for reliable and high-performance utility-scale solar projects

Upcoming Webinars
March 17, 2025
4pm GMT / 11am EST
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.