ACEN, UPC to build 540MW renewable projects in India

By Shreeyashi Ojha
SERIS claims record 26.4% efficiency with perovskite-organic tandem solar cell

Global floating PV potential in inland reservoirs: a comparison of different technologies

Western Europe solar irradiance increased by 50% in Spring – Solargis

Nextracker to ship trackers to 550MW Greek PV project by PPC

JA Solar, JUWI sign 220MW PV module agreement in South Africa

Adapture, Meta sign EAPAs for 360MW Texas solar portfolio

Halocell Energy launches ‘Australian-made’ perovskite PV module for low-light conditions

JinkoSolar plans 133MW solar-plus-storage site in New South Wales, Australia

Emmvee inks US$174 million module supply agreement with KPI Green Energy

Scheduled for completion by early 2027, the two sites are expected to generate 1,158GWh of clean electricity each year. Image: ACEN.
Renewable energy developer AC Energy (ACEN) has partnered with Hong Kong-headquartered independent power producer (IPP) UPC Renewables to build two renewable projects in Rajasthan and Karnataka, India. 

The projects include a 420MW solar farm located in the western state of Rajasthan and a 120MW wind farm situated in the southern state of Karnataka. Together, they represent a total installed capacity of 540MW. Scheduled for completion by early 2027, the two sites are expected to generate 1,158GWh of clean electricity each year. 

Situated in the high-irradiance Barmer region of Rajasthan, the 420MW solar farm is expected to generate 767GWh of clean electricity annually, making it the primary contributor to the overall output. The projects will create over 1500 jobs in the region. 

Highlighting UPC’s contribution in the Asia-Pacific region Brian Caffyn, CEO of UPC Renewables, said that the company has successfully deployed 630MWp of solar capacity in India and expects to increase its presence in India through this partnership. 

Previously, ACEN – Philippine conglomerate Ayala’s energy arm – and UPC collaborated in the country on three projects including 420MW Masaya solar farm in Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh, 70MW Paryapt Solar in the Amreli District of Gujarat and 140MW Sitara Solar plant in the Jodhpur district of Rajasthan. 

Alok Nigam, CEO of UPC Renewables India added that this partnership marks as the “second phase of growth” in India with plans to develop over 500MW of solar and wind capacity. He noted that these projects are part of a larger renewable energy pipeline exceeding 1GWp, which UPC aims to deliver within the next two years.

Image: Nextracker

Nextracker to ship trackers to 550MW Greek PV project by PPC

June 26, 2025
Nextracker will supply solar tracker systems to a 550MW solar PV project in the Greek province of Western Macedonia, owned by Greek renewables developer PPC Renewables.
The two projects will supply power to several energy users, including Glencore, Sasol, and Air Liquide. Image: PRNewsFoto and JA Solar.

JA Solar, JUWI sign 220MW PV module agreement in South Africa

June 26, 2025
JUWI Renewable Energies, a subsidiary of German construction group JUWI, has signed a 220MW solar module supply agreement with JA Solar.
Image: Middlebrook Solar Farm.

JinkoSolar plans 133MW solar-plus-storage site in New South Wales, Australia

June 25, 2025
JinkoSolar has submitted a 133.76MWc solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales to the federal government under the EPBC Act.
The modules will be manufactured at Emmvee’s facilities in Dabaspet and Sulibele, Karnataka and installed at KPI Green’s facility in the western state of Gujarat, India. Image: Emmvee.

Emmvee inks US$174 million module supply agreement with KPI Green Energy

June 25, 2025
Emmvee has secured INR15 billion (US$174 million) order for TOPCon bifacial solar modules from KPI Green Energy. 
Solar panels in India.

SECI launches 1.2GW/3.6GWh solar-plus-storage tender in India

June 25, 2025
State-owned firm Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) has launched a solar-plus-storage tender seeking 1.2GW of solar PV.
Image: Lumea.

Solar and wind set new generation record in Australia’s NEM

June 25, 2025
Australia’s National Electricity Market (NEM) achieved a new record high for solar PV and wind generation at 12,463MW.

