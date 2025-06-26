ACEN, UPC to build 540MW renewable projects in India

Situated in the high-irradiance Barmer region of Rajasthan, the 420MW solar farm is expected to generate 767GWh of clean electricity annually, making it the primary contributor to the overall output. The projects will create over 1500 jobs in the region.

Highlighting UPC’s contribution in the Asia-Pacific region Brian Caffyn, CEO of UPC Renewables, said that the company has successfully deployed 630MWp of solar capacity in India and expects to increase its presence in India through this partnership.

Previously, ACEN – Philippine conglomerate Ayala’s energy arm – and UPC collaborated in the country on three projects including 420MW Masaya solar farm in Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh, 70MW Paryapt Solar in the Amreli District of Gujarat and 140MW Sitara Solar plant in the Jodhpur district of Rajasthan.

Alok Nigam, CEO of UPC Renewables India added that this partnership marks as the “second phase of growth” in India with plans to develop over 500MW of solar and wind capacity. He noted that these projects are part of a larger renewable energy pipeline exceeding 1GWp, which UPC aims to deliver within the next two years.