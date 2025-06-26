ACEN, UPC to build 540MW renewable projects in India

Renewable energy developer AC Energy (ACEN) has partnered with Hong Kong-headquartered independent power producer (IPP) UPC Renewables to build two renewable projects in Rajasthan and Karnataka, India.
The projects include a 420MW solar farm located in the western state of Rajasthan and a 120MW wind farm situated in the southern state of Karnataka. Together, they represent a total installed capacity of 540MW. Scheduled for completion by early 2027, the two sites are expected to generate 1,158GWh of clean electricity each year.
Situated in the high-irradiance Barmer region of Rajasthan, the 420MW solar farm is expected to generate 767GWh of clean electricity annually, making it the primary contributor to the overall output. The projects will create over 1500 jobs in the region.
Highlighting UPC’s contribution in the Asia-Pacific region Brian Caffyn, CEO of UPC Renewables, said that the company has successfully deployed 630MWp of solar capacity in India and expects to increase its presence in India through this partnership.
Previously, ACEN – Philippine conglomerate Ayala’s energy arm – and UPC collaborated in the country on three projects including 420MW Masaya solar farm in Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh, 70MW Paryapt Solar in the Amreli District of Gujarat and 140MW Sitara Solar plant in the Jodhpur district of Rajasthan.
Alok Nigam, CEO of UPC Renewables India added that this partnership marks as the “second phase of growth” in India with plans to develop over 500MW of solar and wind capacity. He noted that these projects are part of a larger renewable energy pipeline exceeding 1GWp, which UPC aims to deliver within the next two years.