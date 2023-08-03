News

Tata Power signs 350MW of solar PPAs

By Will Norman
The company said the projects will be online in mid-2025. Image: Tata Power

Indian renewables developer Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL) has signed two power purchase agreements (PPA) with the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) for 350MW worth of solar PV power generation.

The two deals will see MSEDCL offtake power from a 150MW and a 200MW facility, both located in the state of Maharashtra and due to be commissioned in mid-2025.

TPREL said that it has 930MW of power generation engaged in contracts with MSEDCL, 334MW is currently supplied. The company also commissioned a 110MW project in Rajasthan earlier this year, and in March it signed a PPA for a 510MW solar-wind hybrid project. Its deployed solar capacity now stands at over 3.1GW.

Last month the Indian government released a call for proposals seeking 500MW of 25-year renewables PPAs for the state of Punjab.  

TRPEL’s parent company, Tata Power, was awarded funding under the most recent round of India’s Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme – an incentive designed to boost domestic clean energy manufacturing – for 2.4GW of PV manufacturing capacity.  

