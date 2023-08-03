Tata Power signs 350MW of solar PPAs

TPREL said that it has 930MW of power generation engaged in contracts with MSEDCL, 334MW is currently supplied. The company also commissioned a 110MW project in Rajasthan earlier this year, and in March it signed a PPA for a 510MW solar-wind hybrid project. Its deployed solar capacity now stands at over 3.1GW.

Last month the Indian government released a call for proposals seeking 500MW of 25-year renewables PPAs for the state of Punjab.

TRPEL’s parent company, Tata Power, was awarded funding under the most recent round of India’s Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme – an incentive designed to boost domestic clean energy manufacturing – for 2.4GW of PV manufacturing capacity.