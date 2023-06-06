Tata Power Renewable Energy commissions 110MW solar PV plant in India

Tata Power Renewable Energy has an installed solar PV capacity of 3.1GW. Image: Tata Power

The renewable energy subsidiary of Indian integrated power company Tata Power has commissioned a 110MW solar PV plant in the state of Rajasthan, India.

Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL) latest project will supply power to utility Kerala State Electricity State Board, with whom it secured a power purchase agreement last year for a floating PV plant built in the southern state of Kerala.

The project was one of the fastest commissioned in Rajasthan and was completed in seven months, according to the company. Mono bifacial PERC-half-cell modules were used to build the solar plant.

Rajasthan remains the solar hotbed in India, with over 40GW of solar PV projects either commissioned or in the pipeline, nearly treble that of the second state in the list – Gujarat with a pipeline of nearly 15GW –, and a region where Tata Power targets to ramp up its renewables portfolio to 10GW in five years.

Ashish Khanna, CEO at Tata Power Renewable Energy, said: “This 110MW solar power project will help meet the green energy requirements of the state of Kerala. The commissioning of such big projects within the stipulated time frame reaffirms Tata Power Renewable’s commitment of making a substantial contribution towards the green energy transition in the country.”

With the completion of this project, TPREL brings its installed solar PV capacity to over 3.1GW, while 2.7GW of renewable projects are under various stages of implementation.

Parent company Tata Power was among the bidding winners of India’s 40GW Production Link Incentive (PLI) scheme earlier this year with a 2.4GW annual manufacturing capacity for solar cells and modules.