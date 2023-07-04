Indian govt seeks 500MW of PPAs for Punjab renewables projects

A solar installation in India from Tata Power. Image: Tata

The Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) has announced its intent to buy 500MW worth of ‘firm and dispatchable’ clean power from grid-connected renewable energy projects in 25-year power purchase agreements (PPA).

SECI, which is a project from the Indian government, released a request for selection (RfS) last week seeking 500MW worth of projects connected to the interstate transmission system (ISTS), the generated energy from which will be bought by the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).

The projects are being offered on a build-own-operate basis, whereby the government gives concession to a private developer to finance, design, own and take responsibility for a project under a government contract.

The Indian solar market has been going through growing pains of late; procuring modules has been proving difficult as the country’s protectionist import tariffs on Chinese PV products have hampered progression whilst the domestic manufacturing base struggles to keep up. Much of the country’s PV is concentrated in the state of Rajasthan, whilst Punjab – the designated state for these projects – has one of the smallest PV markets in the country.