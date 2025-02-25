Tech Council of Australia launches new alliance to support CER integration

Subscribe To Premium
By George Heynes
Energy Infrastructure Partners acquires majority stake in BayWa r.e.

Louth Callan Renewables to build 121MW of solar capacity in Illinois, US

ES Foundry, Bila Solar in 300MW US PERC cell supply deal

Construction begins on co-located BESS at 720MW solar PV plant in New South Wales, Australia

New tests needed to explain high breakage rates in thin PV module glass – report

Deep concern about TOPCon module quality

EIA forecasts 32.5GW of US solar PV additions in 2025

US adds record 49GW of solar capacity in 2024

How PVcase Yield 3D modelling can increase PV bankability

The alliance’s founding members include Brighte, Reposit Power, eLumina Global, Evie Networks, Neara, SNAPI, MyPlace, CATCH Power and Smartizer. Image: Brighte.

The Tech Council of Australia (TCA) has today (25 February) launched the Consumer Energy Tech Alliance (CETA), aiming to support the uptake of solar PV, battery storage, and smart technologies with its integration into the energy grid.

These technologies, often referred to as consumer energy resources (CERs), are increasing in popularity in Australia as households look to reduce their carbon footprint and generate their own electricity.

Rooftop solar PV, for example, surpassed coal-fired power generation in Australia at the end of 2024, yet other technologies, such as home batteries, have staggered behind in adoption rates. The European Union achieved a similar feat last month, with solar PV accounting for 11% of EU electricity while coal fell to historic lows of 10%.

The CETA has been specifically established to help support households as they begin to accumulate these technologies and transform from consumers into energy producers.

According to TCA CEO Damian Kassabgi, this presents opportunities for increased renewable energy generation, greater reliability and lower energy prices.

“CETA is based on three key pillars: placing consumers at the heart of the energy transition; lowering power prices and increasing system reliability; and ensuring a fair and competitive environment for Australia’s energy technology innovators,” Kassabgi said.

“As renewable energy adoption grows, there needs to be stable, efficient, and affordable integration into the grid. CETA champions a balanced approach, combining innovation with system security so that Australia can realise the full potential of its CERs.”

CETA’s founding members are Brighte, Reposit Power, eLumina Global, Evie Networks, Neara, SNAPI, MyPlace, CATCH Power and Smartizer.

VPPs to compete directly with large-scale generators in Australia

As mentioned by the TCA, CERs and virtual power plants (VPPs) are increasingly coming under the spotlight in Australia, primarily with the ways these technologies can support the energy transition and grant grid stability.

Indeed, the Australian Energy Market Commission (AEMC) released a final determination in December 2024, enabling VPPs to compete directly with large-scale generators in Australia’s National Electricity Market (NEM). The NEM covers Australia’s eastern states, including Victoria, New South Wales, South Australia, Queensland, the Australian Capital Territory (ACT), and Tasmania.

Under the final determination, VPPs, commercial and industrial demand response, and aggregated batteries will be able to compete directly with traditional power stations from May 2027. Incentives for those looking to participate will be available from April 2026 with AU$50 million (US$31 million) up for grabs.

The reforms create a new “dispatch mode” that allows retailers to bid these resources into the wholesale electricity market. 

AEMC chair Anna Collyer described the new final determination, which was first proposed the reform in July 2024, as “like giving the electricity system a pair of glasses”.

Katherine McConnell, CEO of Brighte and a founding member of CETA, believes that robust regulatory frameworks and technical standards are needed to support the energy sector’s long-term stability and sustainability.

“We’re committed to working with government and consumers to make sure technology plays a critical role in building a more efficient, inclusive energy system for all Australians,” McConnell said.

“CETA provides a unified platform where energy technology companies have the opportunity to help shape energy policy and foster an ecosystem where big ideas and collaborations thrive.”

