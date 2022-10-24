Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Mondragon Assembly to develop automated PV manufacturing line for BVG India

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Cell Processing, Companies, Fab & Facilities, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Mondragon Assembly to develop automated PV manufacturing line for BVG India

News

Shizen Energy secures US$480 million investment to accelerate renewables portfolio in Japan and key markets

News

Lightsource bp, AMEA reveal 130MW PV project and PPA agreement   

News

US solar and battery storage developer Mission Clean Energy acquired by asset manager Wafra

News

Hydrogen’s role in easing solar curtailment

Featured Articles, Features

Romania ‘on the brink of a renewables wave’ with CfD scheme starting next year

Features, Interviews

Portugal to raise winning solar auction tariffs in line with inflation

News

Silicon Ranch, First Solar add another 700MW to 4GW thin-film module supply agreement

News

National Grid Renewables signs 140MW PPA, breaks ground on Texas solar-plus-storage project using First Solar modules

News

SOLV Energy invests in Swap Robotics to optimise utility-scale solar O&M

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The line will be upgradable to cell sizes between 158mm to 210mm (M3 to M12) and up to 15BB. Image: Mondragon Assembly.

Solar PV equipment provider Mondragon Assembly has received an order from BVG India to develop a multi-gigawatt automated PV manufacturing line.

The new line will consist of a first phase of 500MW automated solar PV manufacturing line that will produce 182mm (M10) half-cut cells.

Located in the north of India, it will produce more than 2,000 modules per day and is expected to be operational during the second quarter of 2023.

Taking into account the fast changing PV module and cell technologies, the line will be upgradable to next-generation modules and cell sizes between 158mm to 210mm (M3 to M12) and up to 15BB, with the option to produce glass-glass as well as glass-backsheet modules.

J S Bhatia, COO of BVG Clean Energy, said: “There is huge demand of high-quality and high-wattage modules in India and in countries like the US, Europe, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand. With this new world class line, we want to take advantage of this market situation with making EPC projects viable to develop with quality and competitive pricing.”

Mondragon Assembly launched last year an automated bussing machine in an effort to target the heterojunction (HJT) and building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) markets.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
182mm, assembly line, automated construction, bvg india, cell manufacturing, india, mondragon assembly

Read Next

GCL-SI n-type TOPCon module gets TÜV certification

October 20, 2022
GCL System Integration Technology (GCL-SI) has received TÜV Rheinland certification for its 210mm and 182mm n-type TOPCon modules.

Reliance Industries’ REC Group lands PV equipment supply deal with Maxwell Technologies for HJT modules

October 13, 2022
REC Group has landed an equipment supply agreement for its HJT PV modules with solar cell and module equipment maker Maxwell Technologies.

Tata Power to ramp up its Rajasthan renewables portfolio to 10GW in five years

October 10, 2022
Tata Power has plans to expand its footprint in the Indian state of Rajasthan and bring its renewables portfolio there to 10GW in the next five years.

India’s residential rooftop sector to grow 60% in FY23, says report

October 7, 2022
India’s residential rooftop solar capacity is set to increase 60% by the end of fiscal year 2023, according to a report by the IEEFA and JMK Research.

Waaree Energies raises US$120 million for PV module capacity expansion to 9GW

October 6, 2022
Waaree Energies has raised US$120 million from investors to expand its module and cell production capacity in India.

Renewables met rise in global electricity demand during H1 2022 – Ember

October 5, 2022
The rise in solar and wind generation met over three-quarters of the global electricity demand growth in the first half of 2022, according to a report from think tank Ember.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Greece runs entirely on renewables for the first time in its history

News

Romania ‘on the brink of a renewables wave’ with CfD scheme starting next year

Features, Interviews

Portugal to raise winning solar auction tariffs in line with inflation

News

Silicon Ranch, First Solar add another 700MW to 4GW thin-film module supply agreement

News

Trina Solar launches 595W Vertex n-type module with 20-30GW of production capacity expected by end of 2023

News

Global polysilicon capacities to reach 536GW by year-end 2023 – CEA

News

Upcoming Events

How ENACT’s platform enables greater solar and storage sales through leveraging software advantages

Upcoming Webinars
October 26, 2022
9am EDT / 3pm CEST

The New Hybrid Experience: How GoodWe’s ES G2 Series inverter can provide energy autonomy for homeowners

Upcoming Webinars
October 27, 2022
10:00 AM (CEST)

Join us for the official launch of the new next generation DG solution from LONGi

Upcoming Webinars
November 2, 2022
4:00 PM (CET) - About 30 minutes

Solis introduces new Sixth Generation 3 phase hybrid inverter

Upcoming Webinars
November 8, 2022
11:00 AM (CET)

PV ModuleTech EMEA

Solar Media Events
November 29, 2022
Malaga, Spain
© Solar Media Limited 2022