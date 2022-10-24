Mondragon Assembly to develop automated PV manufacturing line for BVG India

The line will be upgradable to cell sizes between 158mm to 210mm (M3 to M12) and up to 15BB. Image: Mondragon Assembly.

Solar PV equipment provider Mondragon Assembly has received an order from BVG India to develop a multi-gigawatt automated PV manufacturing line.

The new line will consist of a first phase of 500MW automated solar PV manufacturing line that will produce 182mm (M10) half-cut cells.

Located in the north of India, it will produce more than 2,000 modules per day and is expected to be operational during the second quarter of 2023.

Taking into account the fast changing PV module and cell technologies, the line will be upgradable to next-generation modules and cell sizes between 158mm to 210mm (M3 to M12) and up to 15BB, with the option to produce glass-glass as well as glass-backsheet modules.

J S Bhatia, COO of BVG Clean Energy, said: “There is huge demand of high-quality and high-wattage modules in India and in countries like the US, Europe, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand. With this new world class line, we want to take advantage of this market situation with making EPC projects viable to develop with quality and competitive pricing.”

Mondragon Assembly launched last year an automated bussing machine in an effort to target the heterojunction (HJT) and building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) markets.