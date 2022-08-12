Subscribe
Jinchen to supply Waaree with 2.5GW module production line, takes total supplied to 10GW

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Fab & Facilities, Manufacturing, Modules
Southeast Asia

Jinchen to supply Waaree with 2.5GW module production line, takes total supplied to 10GW

Jinchen has called India one of its most important markets as it continues to supply the country’s module makers with production lines. Image: Jinchen

China-based PV module assembly equipment specialist Yingkou Jinchen Machinery has struck another agreement with Indian module maker Waaree, this time to supply it with a 2.5GW high-efficiency module production line in a continuation of the companies’ business relationship.

Jinchen has been a big player in the Indian market of late, landing a range of agreements with Indian module producers who are intent on ramping up their production capacity in line with government policy.

In January last year, Jinchen signed a contract with Waaree to supply a 3GW production line for the manufacturer’s facility in Mumbai, where it will be used to produce Waaree’s high-efficiency solar modules.

The latest agreement between Jinchen and Waaree bring the total volume of module production lines sold to 10GW. Jinchen has so far delivered 6GW of that, with 4GW due to be delivered this year.

Jinchen has previously provided automated module assembly lines to ‘Silicon Module Super League’ (SMSL) members LONGi Solar, GCL System Integrated (GCL-SI) and JA Solar.

Elsewhere, Jinchen will supply the PV manufacturing arm of Indian conglomerate Adani Group with a 2GW module production line as it deepens its ties with Indian manufacturers, calling India one of its most important markets.

assembly line, india, jinchen, module production, waaree

