Tindo Solar taps aluminium firm for Australian PV module supply chain

The collaboration has the potential for further expansion to support Tindo’s future gigafactory, located in Adelaide, South Australia. It will require between AUS$90 million and AUS$100 million (US$61 million and US$67 million) to develop and will be capable of producing 7,000 solar PV modules per day.

Tindo Solar’s CEO, Richard Petterson, emphasised the importance of domestic collaboration in supporting the Australian market for solar PV modules.

“We are committed to integrating Australian-made components into our solar panels, and Capral Aluminium is a vital partner in this effort. The development of our gigafactory, supported by Capral, will not only advance our production capabilities but also bolster the Australian renewables supply chain,” Petterson said.

Capral operates several aluminium extrusion plants nationwide and supplies ‘LocAL’ lower carbon aluminium. The organisation aims to support the domestic Australian manufacturing sector, and given economic opportunities for solar, this helps realise that vision.

Luke Hawkins, Capral’s divisional general manager of Industrial and Supply Chain, outlined that the agreement will initially focus on meeting Tindo’s current production needs, before potentially expanding to support the future gigafactory.

“While our initial focus is on meeting Tindo’s current production needs, we are particularly excited about supporting their future gigafactory with locally extruded aluminium,” Hawkins said.

“This venture is more than just a significant step for Tindo; it represents a milestone for the Australian manufacturing sector, showcasing our potential to lead in sustainable energy solutions and build a more resilient local supply chain.”

Solar Sunshot programme sends the right signals for domestic module production

The development of domestic module manufacturing is being supported directly by government initiatives such as the Solar ScaleUp Challenge and the broader Solar Sunshot programme.

Indeed, touching on this topic, Petterson said: “This partnership underscores the potential of local industry to thrive with the right support and signals from government initiatives like the Solar Sunshot programme.”

Launched in March 2024, Sunshot primarily focuses on how components are made, whereas the newly launched Challenge focuses on deployment. As such, the two initiatives aim to bolster Australia’s efforts to become a hub for solar innovation and development.

Speaking exclusively to PV Tech, Petterson is an open supporter of the initiatives and believes that the programmes can help not only domestic manufacturers supply the Australian market but also the wider global market.

“We have to have a mindset that there is just supplying Australia, which is a limited market, and then there’s supplying the rest of the world,” Petterson exclusively tells PV Tech.

“We make a high-quality product that performs well and gives a better return on investment over time, not just from an economic point of view but also from an environmental point of view.”

Richard Petterson will appear alongside ARENA CEO Darren Miller in an exclusive feature on the Solar Sunshot and Solar ScaleUp programmes in the next edition of our PV Tech Power quarterly publication.