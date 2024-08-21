TMEIC to build 9GW PV inverter facility in Texas

The company expects to start operations at the facility in October 2024, with the possibility to further expand the initial 9GW annual nameplate capacity based on market demands.

Moreover, the company will also relocate its headquarters in the US from Roanoke, Virginia to Houston, Texas in March 2025. TMEIC entered the US market in 2010.

Manmeet Bhatia, president and CEO of TMEIC Corporation Americas, said: “This strategic expansion underscores TMEIC’s dedication to the renewable energy industry, advancing clean energy technology, maintaining strong client relationships, and competing on a global basis while proudly manufacturing in the United States.”

Even though the company did not mention the role of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) in opening up this new facility in its press release, solar inverters are among the solar components included in the IRA’s 45X Advanced Manufacturing Production Credit. When announcing the construction of a 3.5GW PV inverter facility in the US last December, Germany inverter supplier SMA Solar did highlight the importance of the IRA and how it offered an “extraordinary opportunity for long-term growth”.