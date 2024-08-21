Subscribe To Premium
TMEIC to build 9GW PV inverter facility in Texas

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
TMEIC to build 9GW PV inverter facility in Texas

Laser-assisted firing ‘biggest innovation’ in solar cell technology for two years

Fraunhofer CSP to ‘protect’ European solar IP

Terrasmart launches hail stow feature to PeakYield tracker control software

EBRD finances 315MW solar PV projects in Romania

Emeren reports 106% revenue growth in Q2 2024

Google finances Swift Current Energy 800MW solar PV project in Illinois

Australia: Transgrid to investigate three inland Renewable Energy Zones in western NSW

Australian government approves AAPowerLink project to export solar to Singapore

US manufacturers seek retroactive tariffs on SEA solar import ‘surge’

Building of TMEIC's headquarters in the US
TMEIC will also relocate its headquarters from Roanoke, Virginia (pictured above) to Houston, Texas in March 2025. Image: TMEIC Solutions via Twitter/X.

Japanese industrial electric and automation technology company Toshiba Mitsubishi-Electric Industrial Systems Corporation (TMEIC) has expanded its footprint in the US with the construction of a 9GW PV inverter factory.

Its American subsidiary, TMEIC Corporation Americas, will build a utility-scale PV inverter facility in the state of Texas, with a 144,000 square foot facility in Brookshire.

The company expects to start operations at the facility in October 2024, with the possibility to further expand the initial 9GW annual nameplate capacity based on market demands.

Moreover, the company will also relocate its headquarters in the US from Roanoke, Virginia to Houston, Texas in March 2025. TMEIC entered the US market in 2010.

Manmeet Bhatia, president and CEO of TMEIC Corporation Americas, said: “This strategic expansion underscores TMEIC’s dedication to the renewable energy industry, advancing clean energy technology, maintaining strong client relationships, and competing on a global basis while proudly manufacturing in the United States.”

Even though the company did not mention the role of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) in opening up this new facility in its press release, solar inverters are among the solar components included in the IRA’s 45X Advanced Manufacturing Production Credit. When announcing the construction of a 3.5GW PV inverter facility in the US last December, Germany inverter supplier SMA Solar did highlight the importance of the IRA and how it offered an “extraordinary opportunity for long-term growth”.

