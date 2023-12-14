SMA Solar to build 3.5GW inverter plant in the US

While the location has not yet been selected, the company expects the facility to be operational in 2025 and create up to 200 jobs in the first three years.

“The US is a key market for SMA, and the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) offers an extraordinary opportunity for long-term growth,” said Jürgen Reinert, CEO of SMA.

In parallel with its expansion in the US, the company is expanding its inverter plant in Niestetal, Germany, which will have an annual capacity of 20GW and would bring SMA’s annual capacity to 40GW.

Similar to the US plant, this project is expected to begin operations in 2025, and will produce solutions for utility-scale solar power plants and storage systems for the global market.