Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
Sponsored
Features, Interviews, News

Tongwei European branch aims to build brand awareness and invest in ESG strategies

By PV Tech
Markets & Finance, Companies
Europe

Latest

Tongwei European branch aims to build brand awareness and invest in ESG strategies

Features, Interviews, News

DT Infrastructure to deliver 450MW solar-plus-storage plant in Australia

News

Risk mitigation and due diligence in tax credit transactions

Features, Featured Articles, Long Reads

Commercialising perovskite PV, rethinking yield forecasts and the cutthroat BESS supply chain – PV Tech Power 41 out now

News

NuVision Solar to build 2.5GW HJT solar cell and module plant in the US

News

AMEA Power commissions 500MW solar PV plant in Egypt

News

US proposes waiver on ‘Build America, Buy America’ solar module policy for federal procurement

News

Transatlantic interconnection could stabilise electricity prices and reduce curtailments – Ember

News

First bids in for largest centralised module and inverter tender in China’s PV history

News

Solar manufacturing mounts in Indonesia, yet deployment remains ‘underutilised’, says report

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Tongwei inaugurates its first European office in Frankfurt, Germany
Tongwei’s presence in Europe will help the company build its brand awareness in the European markets. Image: Tongwei.

In the solar industry, not many PV manufacturers can boast of being a fully vertically integrated player with in-house capacity from polysilicon to modules. Tongwei is among these companies, however its physical presence outside of China was scarce, until recently.

Last November the company opened its first European branch in Frankfurt, Germany with a goal to be closer to its partners and better cater to the diverse market that is Europe. Its presence in Europe will also allow the company to build a key aspect, brand awareness.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Erwin Damen, procurement manager at PVO, explained that the company plays in the same league as the top five manufacturers, but: “The only thing they have behind is the brand, and brand awareness.”

Damen explained that the issue was not so much within the industry players but to the larger public. “We know Tongwei, but the customers don’t know Tongwei, and don’t know what is behind Tongwei.”

Marvin Bonaparte, head of procurement at Memodo Netherlands, agreed that Tongwei’s presence in Europe will indeed help with brand awareness and added that it was essential “if you want to grow in Europe.”

“It is necessary if you want to be one of the key players in Europe,” said Bonaparte. Especially in order to be able to participate in tenders, such is the case in Germany, explained Bonaparte, where it is necessary to have an office in the country.

Allen Xue, overseas director at Tongwei, added that the company’s brand was rising in Europe, especially in markets such as Germany, the Netherlands, Hungary and Poland.

This is one of the reasons for the company to open its first European branch in Frankfurt, due to Germany’s geographical location, explained Xue.

“Germany is one of the most established markets in Europe. We have a lot of very mature players and partners here. Germany has a very clear purpose to develop renewable energy,” added Xue as another reason for selecting Germany to open its first office in the region.

Xue also highlighted the country’s clear target to develop renewable energy, with a 215GW solar PV goal by 2030, as another reason for selecting Germany.

Moreover, the importance of having a local workforce to better cater to the needs of its customers, while providing more time efficiency and service is another key aspect for Tongwei, explained Xue. “Our German branch will definitely serve as a vital connection point for our European partners, and we will invest more in local service. Provide more time-efficient service to our customers and more local service to support them.”

“We need to invest more in analysing each country and provide different strategies towards each country’s market. We also need to provide a different product to meet their demands,” added Xue.

Low carbon footprint and quality

When asked what helps the company set itself apart from the competition in Europe, Constantin Overlack, founder and CEO at Omniwatt highlighted the company’s end-product quality. “Because we work with a big contractor, for us reliability is a number one priority.”

Damen also mentions how PVO’s customers are emphasizing more in the carbon footprint as an important aspect to consider with solar modules. “The lower the number, the easier [it is] to sell in certain markets. France is very keen on it, but we have more and more countries also looking into the CO2 output. That’s something to think about.

“People are more concerned about the environment and ESG [environmental, social and governance] has always been a topic for us. I’m quite happy with Tongwei and they’re very cooperative,” added Damen.

If the importance of ESG in Europe for solar PV products has been on the rise in the past few years, Tongwei has also been working on moving forward with ESG to drive the green transition. With the company’s new office in Germany, Xue said that the company will invest more in ESG strategies to make the brand come closer to its customers.

“As we all know, Tongwei originated from the feeding industry, and we now have a dual-green strategy with green agriculture and green energy. We will combine our two industries together to develop projects like PV plus fishery integration projects, as we did a lot in China.

“And we are looking forward to having more cooperation with our European partners, to develop such kind of integration project in Europe too,” concluded Xue.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Renewable Energy Revenues Summit 2025

27 May 2025
London, UK
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

The Battery Show Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in for all the latest information on The Battery Show Europe 2024 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
More Info
carbon footprint, environmental social and governance, esg, europe, germany, tongwei

Read Next

Extensive investment in Europe’s grid network is needed to keep pace with renewables deployment.

Transatlantic interconnection could stabilise electricity prices and reduce curtailments – Ember

December 16, 2024
A transatlantic interconnection between Europe and North America could provide both grids more security and efficiency, according to a report from think tank Ember.
An agrivoltaic project from solar developer European Energy in Denmark.

European solar boasts low carbon footprint and falling material requirements, says SolarPower Europe

December 13, 2024
European solar manufacturing boasts a low carbon footprint, and falling material requirements, says SolarPower Europe.
Credit: SolarPower Europe

Solar Stewardship Initiative releases supply traceability standard

December 12, 2024
The standard aims to trace silicon from quartz mining to solar module production and implement management and broader ESG measures.
Guy Turner headshot.
Premium

A market-driven subsidy: inside the EU’s Emissions Trading Scheme

December 11, 2024
PV Talk: Guy Turner describes the EU Emissions Trading Scheme as, in effect, a subsidy scheme that is driven by the market.
Romania and the EBRD sign a memorandum of understanding.

EBRD to support Romania’s second renewable power auction, targeting 2GW of solar PV

December 10, 2024
The EBRD has signed a memorandum of understanding with Romania to support the rollout of new renewable power auctions in the country.
EDP Renewables' Castrum 13 project in Montalto di Castro.

EDP Renewables commissions 103MW Italian solar portfolio

December 10, 2024
EDP Renewables has commissioned a 103MW solar portfolio in Italy, pushing its European solar portfolio over 700MW of operating capacity.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Solar manufacturing mounts in Indonesia, yet deployment remains ‘underutilised’, says report

News

Commercialising perovskite PV, rethinking yield forecasts and the cutthroat BESS supply chain – PV Tech Power 41 out now

News

Trinasolar US TOPCon patent pursued, submits AD/CVD investigation complaint

News

US proposes waiver on ‘Build America, Buy America’ solar module policy for federal procurement

News

DT Infrastructure to deliver 450MW solar-plus-storage plant in Australia

News

First bids in for largest centralised module and inverter tender in China’s PV history

News

Upcoming Events

Next-Level Energy Storage – Advances in Hardware, Software and AI Technology

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
December 18, 2024
9am GMT / 10am CET

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 4, 2025
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 17, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit West Coast Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 26, 2025
Seattle, USA

PV CellTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 11, 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.